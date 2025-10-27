Strange bedfellows in the market rally

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

It has been a remarkable six months for global investors. After a volatile start to the year, markets have staged a broad and sustained recovery.

The “Liberation Day” tariffs announced in early April triggered sharp falls at the time but major indices have rebounded strongly. What began as a relief rally has turned into one of the most widespread, money-making opportunities seen in years.

Between 1 May and 25 October, all the major stock markets rose.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both gained 13%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16%. The S&P 500 climbed 22% and the Nasdaq gained 33%, driven by enthusiasm for technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was the strongest performer, up 37%, while China’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite gained 18% and 20% respectively. Even Europe and Latin America joined in, with most major indices up between 5% and 10%.

It has been a near-universal upswing, a rising tide that has lifted almost every boat.

The same picture is visible across the Investment Association (IA) sectors tracked by Saltydog Investor. Every sector has made progress over the past six months, from the cautious money market funds to the more adventurous equity-based groups.

At the lower-risk end, the Mixed Investment, Flexible Investment, and UK equity sectors rose by around 10% to 15%. Among the higher-risk areas, North America, Japan, and Global funds led the developed markets, while Asia Pacific, Global Emerging Markets, and China/Greater China were strong among the emerging markets.

The most eye-catching performances came from the Technology & Technology Innovation sector, which up until last week was showing a 26-week return of 44%, and the specialist gold funds, which had gained an extraordinary 62%.

The gold price pulled back a little last week, in a short-term correction, but the leading funds are still in the mix with the best of the technology funds.