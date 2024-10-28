Three-day fee-free trading offer on US shares

interactive investor customers (new and existing) will not pay trading fees (usually £3.99) on buy and sell orders of US shares from Wed 30 October and Fri 1 November 2024 (inclusive), as US earnings season launches into its busiest period

interactive investor (ii) the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, is launching a three-day trading offer on US shares, to coincide with the busiest period of US earnings.

During this three-day offer, interactive investor customers (new and existing) will enjoy £0 commission on buy and sell orders of US shares placed via the ii website and the ii mobile app, executed from Wed 30 October to Fri 1 November 2024 (inclusive).

The offer is open to both new and existing ii customers. Not only will investors on interactive investor be benefiting from the platform’s unique flat-fee pricing, allowing them to keep more of what they accumulate over time, they’ll also be getting a unique chance to explore opportunities in the US market without paying any additional fee.

With US earnings season under way, investors might keep their eyes on the US big tech companies. ii’s investors will be able to see how they perform, with access to the likes of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) – which are all due to announce their results over the course of ii’s three-day US trading offer.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor, says: “When it comes to investing, it’s easy to stick to what you know – such as UK stocks and funds. But one of the key things to remember when building your portfolio is to diversify.

“US markets give you access to a variety of sectors and household names unavailable in the UK. It’s why investing there can have a massive positive impact on the success of your portfolio. This three-day trading offer is a brilliant opportunity to look across the pond and find additional pockets of growth.”

Key US earnings announcements this week: