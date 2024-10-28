Three-day fee-free trading offer on US shares
interactive investor launches offer as US earning season buzz continues.
28th October 2024 14:08
by Camilla Esmund from interactive investor
- interactive investor customers (new and existing) will not pay trading fees (usually £3.99) on buy and sell orders of US shares from Wed 30 October and Fri 1 November 2024 (inclusive), as US earnings season launches into its busiest period
interactive investor (ii) the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, is launching a three-day trading offer on US shares, to coincide with the busiest period of US earnings.
During this three-day offer, interactive investor customers (new and existing) will enjoy £0 commission on buy and sell orders of US shares placed via the ii website and the ii mobile app, executed from Wed 30 October to Fri 1 November 2024 (inclusive).
The offer is open to both new and existing ii customers. Not only will investors on interactive investor be benefiting from the platform’s unique flat-fee pricing, allowing them to keep more of what they accumulate over time, they’ll also be getting a unique chance to explore opportunities in the US market without paying any additional fee.
With US earnings season under way, investors might keep their eyes on the US big tech companies. ii’s investors will be able to see how they perform, with access to the likes of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) – which are all due to announce their results over the course of ii’s three-day US trading offer.
Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor, says: “When it comes to investing, it’s easy to stick to what you know – such as UK stocks and funds. But one of the key things to remember when building your portfolio is to diversify.
“US markets give you access to a variety of sectors and household names unavailable in the UK. It’s why investing there can have a massive positive impact on the success of your portfolio. This three-day trading offer is a brilliant opportunity to look across the pond and find additional pockets of growth.”
Key US earnings announcements this week:
US markets braced for a bumpy ride as earnings season hits top gear
Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor,says “US markets are braced for a full-on assault, with the coming week littered with potential banana skins, as quarterly earnings season hits top gear.
“There are updates expected from the likes of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), where the recent oil price decline will have had an impact. Geopolitical concerns, ample supply and the potential of lacklustre demand from China have all weighed, leaving the commodity down by 5.2% this year.
“In addition, the strength of the mega-cap technology stocks will be given a further stern test, as earnings numbers are due from Google-owner Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. This is particularly pertinent given the rise of the Nasdaq index, which hit its own record high on Friday, having witnessed the Dow Jones and S&P 500 testing record levels during the course of this month.”
“With the Dow Jones and S&P 500 currently at all-time records, and with an increasing likelihood that the Federal Reserve is close to achieving the fabled soft landing for the economy, the scene is set fair. Barring any major disappointments and with expectations of around 4% growth representing a perfectly achievable target, for companies to echo the positive noises surrounding the world’s largest economy would provide some fuel for further market gains.”
Details of the offer can be found on the interactive investor website here
US share trading offer - terms and conditions
- A trading fee of £0 is applicable to all buy and sell orders of US shares placed via the ii website and using the interactive investor mobile apps executed between 2.30pm (BST) on 31 July 2024 and 9pm (BST) on 2 August 2024 (the "Offer Period")(the "Offer"). For the avoidance of any doubt, any orders placed within the Offer Period but not executed until after the Offer Period has ended will not be eligible for this Offer.
- The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
- Before you can buy US-listed shares, you need to complete the relevant IRS W-8 form. If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online. We cannot guarantee that the process of either opening a new account and/or enabling the account for international share dealing will be completed before the Offer closes.
- These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the Interactive Investor Services Limited ("IISL", "ii", "we" or "our") Terms of Service and the ii SIPP Terms (together, the "Terms of Service"). In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the Terms of Service, these terms shall prevail.
- After the Offer Period, the trading fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
- Orders placed via telephone dealing are not included in this Offer and will be subject to the charge set out in our Rates and Charges.
- All other fees set out in our Rates and Charges, (eg foreign exchange rates for currency conversion and Government charges), are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply during the Offer Period.
- Anyone who is (in our reasonable opinion) seen to be abusing the offer may be excluded at our sole discretion.
- By participating in the Offer, you agree that ii will not be liable for any costs, expenses, loss, or damage sustained or incurred with regards to the Offer.
- We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
- All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- These terms are governed by English law.
- IISL is the promoter of this Offer. IISL’s registered office is at 201 Deansgate, Manchester M3 3NW.
