Top 10 most popular investment funds – December 2019

While Fundsmith Equity and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity continue their reign at the head of the most-bought funds table, in first and second place respectively, three new funds have entered the top 10.

The trio that have entered the list, which is compiled from data supplied by our parent company interactive investor, all focus on UK mid-caps and smaller companies.

Growth-focused passive play HSBC FTSE 250 Index, Franklin UK Mid Cap and TB Amati UK Smaller Companies, take sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively. Their presence in the table suggests that the Conservatives’ victory in the UK general election result on 12 December has renewed investors’ confidence in UK companies and their prospects.

While the number of Vanguard funds fell from five to four last month, two of the low-cost trackers, Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity, have risen up the table, and are in third and fifth place, respectively.

The Lindsell Train UK Equity fund continues to sink and has fallen three places to number 10. It was recently reported that the fund, which is managed by the highly experienced Nick Train and has returned 23% year to date, has been downgraded by Morningstar from gold to bronze. Lindsell Train Global Equity, meanwhile, has slipped one place to fourth.

Finally, Vanguard US Equity fell one place to the ninth spot. As we report in our global overview for 2020, two questions investors cannot ignore are: how much longer can the US economy keep growing, and who will triumph in November’s presidential election?