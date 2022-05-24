Top 10 tips and tricks to inflation-proof your portfolio

On the back of the latest statistics showing that inflation is now running at 9%, we outline top tactics to protect portfolios.

A year ago, when central bankers were insisting that inflation would prove to be transitory, some fund managers, including those who manage Ruffer (LSE:RICA) and Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) investment trusts, were preparing portfolios for a prolonged period of high inflation.

Last April, the Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation stood at 1.5%. It has now hit 9%, which is its highest level in four decades. The sharp rise in electricity and gas prices, following energy regulator Ofcom increasing its price cap, was the key factor behind a sharp monthly rise, with inflation at 7% in March.

Over the past year, we have written various practical pointers on how investors can build in some inflation protection to their portfolios. Below, we round up our top 10 tips and tricks.

Hold your nerve, and play the long game

The first point is that, for those who can afford to, investing rather than keeping money in a cash account is your best chance of beating inflation. Equities, while riskier than cash, are growth assets, which have historically outperformed inflation over the long term.

The latest Barclays Equity Gilt Study shows that over the past 50 years UK equities have averaged returns (after inflation) of 5.3% a year.

Keep cash exposure low

In stark contrast, over the same time period and after inflation had been stripped out, cash returned 1%. While cash is less risky than the stock market, it would be a mistake to think that it is ‘risk-free’ due to the effects of inflation, which erodes its purchasing power.

Reinvest dividends

The power of reinvesting dividends makes an enormous difference to long-term investment growth, as the effect of compounding works its magic. Compound growth refers to the way investment returns themselves generate gains. For instance, if you invest £1,000 into a fund returning 5% over one year, you'll earn £50. Assuming that you don't withdraw any money, the next year you'll earn 5% on £1,050, which is £52.50.

This doesn't sound like much of an uplift, but as each year passes, the compounding effect multiplies. The effect becomes even more powerful when compounded growth is bolstered by the reinvestment of dividends. Over the long term, dividend growth is where most returns come from.

Fund investors buying an income fund need to be careful about their share class choice, as our infographic below explains.