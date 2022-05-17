Bond funds under the cosh: why you shouldn’t write them all off

The macro backdrop is bad for bonds, but it would be a mistake to desert the asset class. Kyle Caldwell considers the bond funds best placed to weather the storm.

Rising levels of inflation and increases in interest rates are well recognised as major headwinds that negatively impact bond funds, as both erode the value of the income that bonds pay. Therefore, given the macro backdrop, with high inflation and rate rises in both the UK and the US, bond funds have recently been under the cosh. Data from FE Analytics shows that none of the 10 global and UK bond fund sectors have made money since the start of 2022. Funds in the UK Index Linked Gilt sector have fared the worst, down 13.2%. Over one year, most also posted losses, but over three years, the picture is brighter and most are in positive territory. Why are bond funds struggling? Bonds pay a fixed income, which becomes less valuable when inflation rises. At the same time, bonds become less attractive when interest rates rise as there’s greater competition from cash returns and better deals available from newly issued bonds. As there’s less of an incentive to buy bonds, this results in bond prices falling and yields rising. To give an example, UK 10-year government bonds had a yield of 0.86% at the start of 2022. That yield has risen sharply, and stood at 1.72% on 12 May. In response, many investors have been selling bond funds, with almost £6 billion withdrawn in February and March, figures from the Investment Association (IA) show. Bonds have proven their worth over the long term Bonds are more complicated and less exciting than equities, but they should not be written off, even in the current challenging environment for the asset class. Over the long term, the diversification benefits of holding bonds alongside equities has helped cushion investors from sharp stock market falls. Don’t be shy, ask ii…what are the alternatives to bonds?

Don’t be shy, ask ii...why do some bond funds have such high yields? In addition, the income that bonds pay is more reliable than the dividends promised by equities, which can be suspended, cut or cancelled. This, of course, was what happened during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when scores of companies took an axe to their dividends. With bonds, the buyer of the bond lends money to a company or government for a fixed period of time. Providing that the institution doesn't go bust, the buyer of the bond is paid interest and receives their capital back at the end of the term.