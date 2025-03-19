Two stocks for traders seeking capital gains

American housing stocks have suffered amid the political uncertainty that followed President Donald Trump’s inauguration. They look to have fallen far enough and could be due for a rebound, especially if this week’s better news on inflation is followed by another cut in US interest rates. Let us be realistic. There are always uncertainties – investing would not provide opportunities if we all knew what was coming tomorrow – and there are more challenges than usual at the moment. Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | Cashback Offers A tariff war will almost certainly hurt rather than help American would-be homeownersand could well spark inflation that would delay or even reverse the downward trend in interest rates for new mortgages, despite Trump’s pressure on the rate-setting Federal Reserve Bank. Nor will wide-ranging sackings of federal employees do any favours for the US jobs market. However, the American economy has held up pretty well since the pandemic and continues to perform better than other major economies, including China which is now resorting to the sort of stimulus measures that are not needed in Washington. That should be of considerable comfort to shareholders in US housebuilders, despite a tailing off of house sales over the past few months, but an additional complication for investors is that, in such a large country, even the biggest operators work on a regional rather than a national basis and can be affected by regional as opposed to national factors. D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) is the largest housebuilder in the United States with markets across 36 states, so it is reasonably protected against a downturn in just one part of the US. Its shares hit $197 last September but are now down to $128, where the price/earnings (PE) ratio is derisory at only 9. Unfortunately for income seekers, the yield is still only 1.1%.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. KB Home (NYSE:KBH), which operates on the West Coast and through southern states, is probably quite insulated from possible downturns in the manufacturing belt. Its shares have followed a similar trajectory to Horton’s, peaking at $90 but now down to $60. The PE is even lower than Horton’s at 7.2 but the yield is somewhat better at 1.6%.

