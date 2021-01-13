Two top stocks for Veganuary

He succeeded with this idea before. Now our overseas investing expert thinks it’s time for another bite.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance However, some caution is required. Third-quarter earnings were a serious disappointment as restaurant closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic more than offset a 39% year-on-year increase in retail sales. Analysts fear that fourth-quarter figures will be equally disappointing and that lower sales may persist into 2021. Beyond Meat has the benefit of being an early pioneer in a potentially lucrative sector and it will undoubtedly return to overall growth, assuming that various vaccines curb the pandemic. But it could be 2022 before the company turns in a profit, especially as the company has been forced to sell at discounted prices to compete with the larger rivals that have bigger marketing budgets. Top of the markets: US smaller companies outperform

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Will 2021 be a year of RECOVERY for global stock markets? On the positive side, the company struck a deal with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in November to supply the fast food chain’s new McPlant burgers. Apart from providing extra sales, the initiative is a big morale boost for Beyond Meat as McDonald’s rarely acknowledges partnerships with other brands. An alternative, less well known, investment is Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), which has suffered less in the pandemic as it sells through retail outlets.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance The shares hovered around $10 for more than two years before shooting up to a peak of $28. They are off their best just above $25. Why this $5bn stock is not just for vegans

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Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) Hobson’s choice: Beyond Meat is still nicely up on my buy tip at up to $89 made in November 2019, though investors who got out at the recent peak did really well. I wouldn’t buy above $125 as there is likely to be resistance around that level. More cautious investors may prefer to see if the stock settles back further in the hope of buying at $110 on the way back up. Buy Tattooed Chef up to the previous peak of $28. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

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