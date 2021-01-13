Two top stocks for Veganuary

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Investors who resolved to eat less meat in the new year could consider putting their money where their mouth is. Competition among manufacturers of plant-based alternatives to meat has increased but then so has the size of the market for their products.

The latest surge in meatless “meat” is a deal under which Kellogg (NYSE:K) will supply sandwich fillings for coffee bars chain Dunkin’ – the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast could prove quite a mouthful in more ways than one.

Nestle (SIX:NESN) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR) launched rival meatless burger patties late last year, products that together with Kellogg’s popular veggie brand MorningStar Farms could prove a threat to smaller, newer rivals that lack the firepower of a global brand. However, there is surely plenty of scope for specialists to find a lucrative niche.

Sales of plant-based proteins are set to grow 20% a year for the foreseeable future, possibly taking sales beyond $10 billion by the middle of the decade. Currently the switch from meat is being held up by the high cost of plant-based products, which can be priced at two to three times their meat-based rivals.

There are signs that price reductions should narrow that gap substantially, which will lend greater weight to the argument that plant-based products are more environmentally friendly and contain fewer preservatives and other potentially unhealthy additives.

The most popular choice among a limited range of purely plant-based protein producers has probably been Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), a Californian-based company that makes burgers from plant-based protein. It doesn’t pay a dividend and is unlikely to do so in the foreseeable future, but what it lacks in payouts it makes up for in share price excitement.

It was floated at $65.75 in May 2019, nearly quadrupled to $235 in less than three months and was back to $80 three months later as realism set in. The stock has since been as low as $58 and back up to a grossly overvalued $195, but at around $120 it is more realistically priced.