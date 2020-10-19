Unpopular and out-of-form fund sectors: time to buy or steer clear?

Like a US high school, the past five years have seen markets divide firmly into cool kids and dirtbags. At one end, there were the US technology names – the prom queens everyone voted for – while stuck in the corner with no friends were all the UK fund sectors and Europe. Is it possible that these unloved sectors will take off their glasses, shake down their hair and win investor favour again?

There was, very briefly, a moment when the fortunes of the UK stock market looked like they might turn. In November last year, there was a stable government at last, some reluctant consensus on Brexit and the UK stock market began to limp forward, finally setting four years of poor performance behind it.

Investors will be familiar with the narrative from there. The UK had a “bad” pandemic, the European Union proved a formidable foe and the apparently stable government started to disintegrate. Any tentative revival for the UK stock market was stopped in its tracks.

It is worth noting just how extreme this underperformance has been. Over the past five years, the average UK All Companies fund is up 15%, this compares to 105% for the average North American fund, according to FE Analytics to 6 October. Bottom of the heap has been the UK Equity Income sector, where the average fund is up just 4% over this period, while UK direct property is up a dismal 10.4%.

The one bright spot – almost - is UK Smaller companies, which have risen an average of 38% thanks to some judicious stockpicking.

‘Unloved UK’: time to buy or steer clear?

It would be easy to attribute this weakness to Brexit. And certainly, Brexit has created significant uncertainty for UK companies, while also deterring both international and domestic investors. The UK All Companies sector was the worst-selling UK retail sector for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In just over two years from the Brexit vote, £9 billion was withdrawn from funds investing in British companies. The pandemic triggered another wave of selling, with UK funds showing their largest ever monthly net outflow in March 2020, with £8.7 billion withdrawn, figures from Morningstar show.

However, it isn’t just about Brexit. If the UK had a wealth of competitive global technology companies, investors might have overlooked its messy divorce from the EU. The make-up of the UK market has been a significant problem. Gavin Haynes, a consultant at Fairview Investments, points out that many of the UK’s largest companies are suffering not just cyclically but structurally. Oil, for example, is seeing a change in demand as consumers switch to renewable energy; while tobacco is in structural decline.

It does not help, says James Calder, research director at City Asset Management, that these sectors are old-fashioned and do not score highly on environmental or social metrics, which are an increasingly important part of investor decision-making.

The more recent underperformance by the UK market isn’t simply sentiment driven. Research from JP Morgan Asset Management shows that UK companies are projected to have the weakest earnings of any developed nation over the next 12 months. The US may be an unfair comparison because of the strength of the tech sector, but even compared to Japan or Europe, UK companies score poorly in comparison.

The dividend debacle in the wake of the pandemic has completed the gloom for UK companies. Just over half of UK companies in the FTSE 100 index have cut, suspended or cancelled their dividends. Its typical high dividend yield had been a key reason to invest in the UK market, but investors have lost faith. John Monaghan, head of research at Square Mile Investment, says: “The UK market has traditionally delivered a healthy level of income. People are looking elsewhere and using global income funds instead.” He believes the market had grown increasingly reliant on a small number of stocks that were over-distributing at the expense of growth. The pandemic made this unsustainable.

Amid this grim assessment, can there be a positive outlook for any of the main UK sectors? Could it be, for example, that the UK has just been kept low by Brexit and is primed for a revival? Whatever the catalyst, it is unlikely to be a revival in the UK economy - high debt, high unemployment and a lingering pandemic is not a recipe for growth. Equally, the make-up of the UK market is unlikely to change in the short term.

Haynes says that the UK market has price on its side. He points out: “It would be easy to write off sectors and markets that have performed very badly, but if you take a contrarian stance and are happy to be patient – the market is so unloved, the market is cheap, the currency is cheap and there are opportunities.” This may, in itself, be enough to bring investors back to the sector if there is some resolution on Brexit and companies can forward plan once again.

For the UK Equity Income and All Companies sectors, the biggest difference may come from the revival of “value” and with it, some enthusiasm for sectors such as banks, oil and gas or tobacco.

The valuation gap between value and growth companies is now as wide as it has ever been, points out Haynes. He adds:

“If a vaccine comes through, or if there is any certainty on Brexit, value could return to favour.”

The UK is still a relatively good source of income, with the yield on the FTSE All Share index still well over 4%. However, Calder believes that many UK income companies are only higher yielding because there is no growth. Investors need to prioritise dividend growth. If investors are still keen to invest, he believes they should look to an investment trust trading on a discount with a decent revenue reserve to shore up the dividend – Merchants investment trust, for example.

Fund selectors can muster more enthusiasm for the smaller companies sector. Haynes believes investors should be encouraged by recent moves by Schroders (LSE:SDR), Buffetology and Tellworth to launch “best of British”-style investment trusts. He says they certainly aren’t doing it because there is lots of demand for UK equities (in fact, Tellworth ultimately abandoned its launch due to lack of demand), they are doing it because they can see real investment opportunities.

Calder adds:

“We like managers investing in smaller, idiosyncratic opportunities, the ideas of tomorrow. These are likely to be in a specific niche and not reliant on UK GDP.”

He likes smaller companies trusts such as the Gresham House UK Micro Cap fund, which runs a concentrated portfolio of technology-focused businesses.

Monaghan says UK smaller companies have seen a lack of buyers – pension schemes are maturing and are less interested, while changing regulation has also had an impact – but the effect of this is diminishing.

He believes the association of small caps with the flagging UK economy has been overdone and eventually investors will recognise this.

He says: