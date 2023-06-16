The Week Ahead: Berkeley Group, DS Smith, Halfords, Whitbread
AGM season is in full swing, so there’ll be plenty of action over the next week, while a number of FTSE 350 companies also publish results. Here are the important dates.
Monday 19 June
Trading statements
Finsbury Food, Triple Point Energy Transition, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust
AGM/EGM
All ThingsConsidered, Blackbird, Finsbury Food Group, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Marlowe, Metals Exploration, Red Rock Resources, Savannah Resources
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
Tuesday 20 June
Trading statements
Enteq Technologies, Gear4Music, IG Design Group, Intercede, SThree, Monks Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Acceler8 Ventures, Afentra, Armadale Capital, Bay Capital, Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust, Block Energy, Corero Network Security Coro Energy, Crimson Tide, Curtis Banks EPE Special Opportunities, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments, Jersey Oil & Gas, Kore Potash, Lords Group Trading, Mission Group, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Red Capital, Saga, SDX Energ, Skillcast, Zegona Communications
Wednesday 21 June
Trading statements
Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Liontrust Asset Management
AGM/EGM
Argentex, Clean Power Hydrogen, Eqtec, Hydrogen Utopia International, HSS Hire, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, JD.com, RTW Venture Fund, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Sivota, Numis Corp, THG, UK Commercial Property REIT
Thursday 22 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 3i Group, British Land, Experian and United Utilities
Trading statements
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS), First Property Group, Manolete Partners, Mulberry, NCC Group, Serco, Speedy Hire, Urban Logistics REIT, Volex, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Alphawave IP Group, Angling Direct, Anglo Asian Mining, boohoo, Card Factory, Ergomed, Futura Medical, Good Energy Group, Grand Vision Media Holdings, Longboat Energy, MaxRets Ventures, Pathfinder Minerals, RBG Holdings, Sanderson Design Group, Team17, Trellus Health, Whitbread
Friday 23 June
Trading statements
Vianet
AGM/EGM
Cadogan Energy Solutions, Mears, Non-Standard Finance, Ocean Harvest Technology, Oxford Biomedica, Pelatro, Petrofac, Princess Private Equity, Supply@ME Capital, Vietnam Enterprise Investments, VPC Specialty Lending Investments
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks