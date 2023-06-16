Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Berkeley Group, DS Smith, Halfords, Whitbread

16th June 2023 11:28

Lee Wild from interactive investor

AGM season is in full swing, so there’ll be plenty of action over the next week, while a number of FTSE 350 companies also publish results. Here are the important dates.

Monday 19 June

Trading statements

Finsbury Food, Triple Point Energy Transition, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

AGM/EGM

All ThingsConsidered, Blackbird, Finsbury Food Group, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Marlowe, Metals Exploration, Red Rock Resources, Savannah Resources

Tuesday 20 June

Trading statements

Enteq Technologies, Gear4Music, IG Design Group, Intercede, SThree, Monks Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Acceler8 Ventures, Afentra, Armadale Capital, Bay Capital, Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust, Block Energy, Corero Network Security Coro Energy, Crimson Tide, Curtis Banks EPE Special Opportunities, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments, Jersey Oil & Gas, Kore Potash, Lords Group Trading, Mission Group, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Red Capital, Saga, SDX Energ, Skillcast, Zegona Communications

Wednesday 21 June

Trading statements

Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Liontrust Asset Management

AGM/EGM

Argentex, Clean Power Hydrogen, Eqtec, Hydrogen Utopia International, HSS Hire, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, JD.com, RTW Venture Fund, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Sivota, Numis Corp, THG, UK Commercial Property REIT

Thursday 22 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 3i Group, British Land, Experian and United Utilities

Trading statements

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Smith (DS) (LSE:SMDS), First Property Group, Manolete Partners, Mulberry, NCC Group, Serco, Speedy Hire, Urban Logistics REIT, Volex, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

Alphawave IP Group, Angling Direct, Anglo Asian Mining, boohoo, Card Factory, Ergomed, Futura Medical, Good Energy Group, Grand Vision Media Holdings, Longboat Energy, MaxRets Ventures, Pathfinder Minerals, RBG Holdings, Sanderson Design Group, Team17, Trellus Health, Whitbread

Friday 23 June

Trading statements

Vianet

AGM/EGM

Cadogan Energy Solutions, Mears, Non-Standard Finance, Ocean Harvest Technology, Oxford Biomedica, Pelatro, Petrofac, Princess Private Equity, Supply@ME Capital, Vietnam Enterprise Investments, VPC Specialty Lending Investments

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Tesco still supermarket to beat after sharing good news on inflation

about 2 hours ago

Must read: central banks, ITV, bank job cuts, Travis Perkins

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: I’d like to invest in Asia, but without China

1 day ago

Could your pension be the solution to your inheritance tax woes?

about 24 hours ago

How to separate fund manager luck from skill

1 day ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: June 2023

1 day ago

Two massive names but I’d only buy shares in one of them

2 days ago

In charts: why the ‘stars are aligning’ for growth shares

2 days ago

This FTSE 100 bank share could be worth 50% more

3 days ago

The Income Investor: buy these unpopular shares for high yield and growth

4 days ago