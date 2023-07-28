Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: HSBC, BP, Diageo, Taylor Wimpey, Next

28th July 2023 11:17

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Will UK bank sector results season end with a bang or a whimper? We’ll find out soon enough. There’s also plenty in the diary for investors with interests elsewhere.

Monday 31 July

Trading statements

Bank of Ireland, GlobalData, Hutchmed (China), Pearson, Pod Point, Quartix Technologies, Ricardo, Senior, Spectris

AGM/EGM

B90 Holdings, Barryroe Offshore Energy, Live Co, OnTheMarket, Tintra

Tuesday 1 August

Trading statements

BP (LSE:BP.), Coats, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Domino's Pizza, Filtronic, Fresnillo, Greggs, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), International Personal Finance, Keller, Man Group, Metro Bank, NWF Group, Robert Walters, Staffline, System1 Group, Travis Perkins, Virgin Wines UK, Weir, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Bonhill Group, Deltex Medical, Syncona

Wednesday 2 August

Trading statements

BAE Systems, ConvaTec Group, Direct Line Insurance, Endeavour Mining, Ferrexpo, Haleon, Genel Energy, Ibstock, IP Group, Kerry Group, Permanent TSB Group, Smurfit Kappa, Spirent Communications, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM

Bushveld Minerals, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Wizz Air

Thursday3 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BT, Lloyds Banking, Reckitt Benckiser, Rentokil Initial, Unilever and Games Workshop.

Trading statements

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Irish Residential Properties REIT, London Stock Exchange Group, Mears, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Omega Diagnostics, Pantheon International, Pets At Home, ScS Group, Serco, Shaftesbury Capital, Smith & Nephew, Tritax Big Box REIT, TT Electronics, Walker Crips, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Distil, Edenville Energy, Future, Investec, Landore Resources, Ukrproduct Group

Friday 4 August

Trading statements

The Renewables Infrastructure Group, WPP

AGM/EGM

East Imperial, Telecom Plus

