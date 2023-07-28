The Week Ahead: HSBC, BP, Diageo, Taylor Wimpey, Next
Will UK bank sector results season end with a bang or a whimper? We’ll find out soon enough. There’s also plenty in the diary for investors with interests elsewhere.
Monday 31 July
Trading statements
Bank of Ireland, GlobalData, Hutchmed (China), Pearson, Pod Point, Quartix Technologies, Ricardo, Senior, Spectris
AGM/EGM
B90 Holdings, Barryroe Offshore Energy, Live Co, OnTheMarket, Tintra
Tuesday 1 August
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Coats, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Domino's Pizza, Filtronic, Fresnillo, Greggs, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), International Personal Finance, Keller, Man Group, Metro Bank, NWF Group, Robert Walters, Staffline, System1 Group, Travis Perkins, Virgin Wines UK, Weir, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Bonhill Group, Deltex Medical, Syncona
Wednesday 2 August
Trading statements
BAE Systems, ConvaTec Group, Direct Line Insurance, Endeavour Mining, Ferrexpo, Haleon, Genel Energy, Ibstock, IP Group, Kerry Group, Permanent TSB Group, Smurfit Kappa, Spirent Communications, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Bushveld Minerals, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Wizz Air
Thursday3 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BT, Lloyds Banking, Reckitt Benckiser, Rentokil Initial, Unilever and Games Workshop.
Trading statements
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Irish Residential Properties REIT, London Stock Exchange Group, Mears, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Omega Diagnostics, Pantheon International, Pets At Home, ScS Group, Serco, Shaftesbury Capital, Smith & Nephew, Tritax Big Box REIT, TT Electronics, Walker Crips, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Distil, Edenville Energy, Future, Investec, Landore Resources, Ukrproduct Group
Friday 4 August
Trading statements
The Renewables Infrastructure Group, WPP
AGM/EGM
East Imperial, Telecom Plus
