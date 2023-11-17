Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Sage, Jet2

Fewer FTSE 100 companies report results in the coming days, but there are plenty of mid-cap and smaller companies with lots to say. Here are the key dates for your diary.

17th November 2023 11:55

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 20 November

Trading statements

Big Yellow, Compass, Diploma, Polar Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Sirius Real Estate, SRT Marine Systems

AGM/EGM

Hellenic Dynamics, McBride, Mountview Estates, Ondo InsurTech, Rainbow Rare Earths, Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Tuesday 21 November

Trading statements

Accsys Technologies, AO World, Avon Protection, Caledonia Investments, Caledonian Trust, Calnex Solutions, Cranswick, CRH, Eckoh, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Petershill Partners, Schroder Global Real Estate Securities, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Severfield, Telecom Plus, Trifast, Workspace

AGM/EGM

Berkeley Energia, Currys, Custodian Property Income REIT, Physiomics, Starvest, Trainline

Wednesday 22 November

Trading statements 

Britvic, Breedon, Coats Group, Grainger, Helical, HICL Infrastructure, Johnson Matthey, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Molten Ventures, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Redcentric, Rotork, Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE), Severn Trent, Shearwater, Speedy Hire, Ten Lifestyle, Tremor International, TT Electronics, Victorian Plumbing

AGM/EGM

Castillo Copper, Celtic, Crystal Amber Fund, Genus, GreenX Metals, Leeds Group, Wilmington

Thursday 23 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land (LSE:BLND), National Grid (LSE:NG.), Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).

Trading statements

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, First Property, FirstGroup, Intertek Group, Jet2 (LSE:JET2), LondonMetric Property, Mitie, Motorpoint, NewRiver REIT, PayPoint, Princess Private Equity, Virgin Money UK, Volex, XPS Pensions

AGM/EGM

Avation, Bradda Head Lithium, Europa Oil & Gas, Fiske, Hotel Chocolat, Pan African Resources, PZ Cussons, Rosslyn Data Technologies

Friday 24 November

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Base Resources, Cloudbreak Discovery, Esken Limited, Sovereign Metals, Sylvania Platinum

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

