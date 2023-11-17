The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Sage, Jet2
Fewer FTSE 100 companies report results in the coming days, but there are plenty of mid-cap and smaller companies with lots to say. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 20 November
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Compass, Diploma, Polar Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Sirius Real Estate, SRT Marine Systems
AGM/EGM
Hellenic Dynamics, McBride, Mountview Estates, Ondo InsurTech, Rainbow Rare Earths, Seraphim Space Investment Trust
Tuesday 21 November
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, AO World, Avon Protection, Caledonia Investments, Caledonian Trust, Calnex Solutions, Cranswick, CRH, Eckoh, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Petershill Partners, Schroder Global Real Estate Securities, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Severfield, Telecom Plus, Trifast, Workspace
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Energia, Currys, Custodian Property Income REIT, Physiomics, Starvest, Trainline
Wednesday 22 November
Trading statements
Britvic, Breedon, Coats Group, Grainger, Helical, HICL Infrastructure, Johnson Matthey, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Molten Ventures, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Redcentric, Rotork, Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE), Severn Trent, Shearwater, Speedy Hire, Ten Lifestyle, Tremor International, TT Electronics, Victorian Plumbing
AGM/EGM
Castillo Copper, Celtic, Crystal Amber Fund, Genus, GreenX Metals, Leeds Group, Wilmington
Thursday 23 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land (LSE:BLND), National Grid (LSE:NG.), Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).
Trading statements
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, First Property, FirstGroup, Intertek Group, Jet2 (LSE:JET2), LondonMetric Property, Mitie, Motorpoint, NewRiver REIT, PayPoint, Princess Private Equity, Virgin Money UK, Volex, XPS Pensions
AGM/EGM
Avation, Bradda Head Lithium, Europa Oil & Gas, Fiske, Hotel Chocolat, Pan African Resources, PZ Cussons, Rosslyn Data Technologies
Friday 24 November
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Base Resources, Cloudbreak Discovery, Esken Limited, Sovereign Metals, Sylvania Platinum
