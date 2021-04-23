The Week Ahead: Lloyds, UK banks, Shell, BP, Glaxo, US tech
Our head of markets looks forward to a bumper week for company results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 26 April
Trading statements
Draper Esprit, International Biotechnology Trust, Pearson, United Oil & Gas
AGM/EGM
Aggreko, Hostelworld, Polymetal International
Tuesday 27 April
Trading statements
Anexo, Aveva Group, BP (LSE:BP.), Egdon Resources, Focusrite, Gaming Realms, HSBC, Inspiration Healthcare, IWG, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Property Franchise, PZ Cussons, Vivo Energy, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
Synectics, Aquis Exchange, Diversified Gas & Oil, Tribal Group, Travis Perkins
Wednesday 28 April
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, Brave Bison, CRH, French Connection, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), HeiQ, Home REIT, J Sainsbury, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange (LSE:LSEG), LSL Property Services, Nichols, Pennant International, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Reckitt Benckiser, Renishaw, RPS Group, Tissue Regenix, WPP, Yamana Gold
AGM/EGM
British American Tobacco, Caerus Mineral Resources, Capital, CPPGroup, Eurasia Mining, FDM Group, Fintel, Global Invacom, Grafton Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hutchison China MediTech, KRM22, London Stock Exchange, Mobius Investment Trust, NatWest, Nichols, Pendragon, Pershing Square Holdings, Persimmon, RPS Group, Spirent Communications, Witan Investment Trust
Thursday 29 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include City of London Investment Trust (LSE:CTY), RELX (LSE:REL), London Stock Exchange (LSE:LSEG) and AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEWU).
Trading statements
Angle, Appreciate Group, C4X Discovery, ConvaTec Evraz, Flutter Entertainment, Glencore, Howden Joinery, Immotion Group, Inchcape, Indivior, international Personal Finance, Kerry Group, Keystone Law, Meggitt, NatWest, Proactis Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), RTW Venture Fund, Schroders, Shield Therapeutics, Smith & Nephew, St James's Place, Standard Chartered, Synthomer, Unilever, Weir, WH Smith, Xeros Technology
AGM/EGM
Glencore, Meggitt, CRH, James Fisher, ITV, Grafton Group, Meggitt, Kerry Group, Devro, Schroders, Flutter Entertainment, STV Group, Synthomer, Greencoat Renewables, Yamana Gold, Hawkwing, Weir
Friday 30 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Pearson, Rotork, Safestay, Symphony International Holdings, Tremor International, Supply @ME Capital
