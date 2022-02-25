Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Primark, Persimmon, ITV

After the excitement of the bank reporting season comes another batch of annual results, although market activity will very likely be dominated by the situation in Ukraine.

Monday 28 February

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), BATM Advanced Communications, Bunzl, CentralNic, GlobalData, Greencoat Renewables, Grit Real Estate Income, Kitwave, Kosmos Energy, Made Tech, RHI Magnesita

AGM/EGM

Alternative Liquidity Fund, Ramsdens Holdings, Sareum Holdings

Tuesday 1 March

Trading statements

abrdn, Croda International (LSE:CRDA), Flutter Entertainment, Intertek Group, Man Group, PCI-PAL, Quartix Technologies, Reach, Revolution Bars, Rotork, Travis Perkins, Uniphar, Vitec, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Velocity Composites

Wednesday 2 March

Trading statements

Polymetal International, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Vistry Group, Nichols, Hotel Chocolat, Devro, KRM22, Supermarket Income REIT, Foxtons, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Hiscox, musicMagpie, Vivo Energy, Aviva

AGM/EGM

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Mila Resources, Paragon Banking, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap

Thursday 3 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays (LSE:BARC), Diversified Energy (LSE:DEC) and Hays (LSE:HAS).

Trading statements

Admiral, Avation, Coats Group, CRH, Darktrace (LSE:DARK), Dotdigital, Elementis, Empiric Student Property, Entain, Franchise Brands, Galliford Try, Hansard Global, Hutchmed (China), ITV (LSE:ITV), London Stock Exchange Group, Meggitt, Melrose Industries, Mondi, PageGroup, Rentokil Initial, Schroders, Spire Healthcare, Synthomer, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tritax Big Box REIT, Tyman

AGM/EGM

Chemring, Petro Matad, Zytronic

Friday 4 March

Trading statements

FBD Holdings, Hammerson, Morgan Advanced Materials

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Russian Securities

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

