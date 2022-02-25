The Week Ahead: Primark, Persimmon, ITV
After the excitement of the bank reporting season comes another batch of annual results, although market activity will very likely be dominated by the situation in Ukraine.
Monday 28 February
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), BATM Advanced Communications, Bunzl, CentralNic, GlobalData, Greencoat Renewables, Grit Real Estate Income, Kitwave, Kosmos Energy, Made Tech, RHI Magnesita
AGM/EGM
Alternative Liquidity Fund, Ramsdens Holdings, Sareum Holdings
Tuesday 1 March
Trading statements
abrdn, Croda International (LSE:CRDA), Flutter Entertainment, Intertek Group, Man Group, PCI-PAL, Quartix Technologies, Reach, Revolution Bars, Rotork, Travis Perkins, Uniphar, Vitec, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Velocity Composites
Wednesday 2 March
Trading statements
Polymetal International, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Vistry Group, Nichols, Hotel Chocolat, Devro, KRM22, Supermarket Income REIT, Foxtons, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Hiscox, musicMagpie, Vivo Energy, Aviva
AGM/EGM
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Mila Resources, Paragon Banking, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap
Thursday 3 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays (LSE:BARC), Diversified Energy (LSE:DEC) and Hays (LSE:HAS).
Trading statements
Admiral, Avation, Coats Group, CRH, Darktrace (LSE:DARK), Dotdigital, Elementis, Empiric Student Property, Entain, Franchise Brands, Galliford Try, Hansard Global, Hutchmed (China), ITV (LSE:ITV), London Stock Exchange Group, Meggitt, Melrose Industries, Mondi, PageGroup, Rentokil Initial, Schroders, Spire Healthcare, Synthomer, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tritax Big Box REIT, Tyman
AGM/EGM
Chemring, Petro Matad, Zytronic
Friday 4 March
Trading statements
FBD Holdings, Hammerson, Morgan Advanced Materials
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Russian Securities
