The Week Ahead: Reckitt, Unilever, Netflix, Tesla, Barclays

Monday 19 October

Trading statements

Record, Tristel

AGM/EGM

City of London Investment Group, Mattioli Woods

Tuesday 20 October

Trading statements

Transense Technologies, Bellway, Softcat, TP Group, Gamesys Group, IntegraFin Holdings, McBride, Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings

AGM/EGM

NCC Group, Thor Mining, 1PM

Wednesday 21 October

Trading statements

Centamin, Quilter, Antofagasta, Fresnillo, SEGRO, William Hill, Metro Bank

AGM/EGM

Alumasc, Duke Royalty, Frontier Developments, DWF Group, Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

Thursday 22 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) and Synthomer (LSE:SYNT).

Trading statements

Secure Trust Bank, Aveva Group, AJ Bell, Polymetal International, RELX, Anglo American, Trifast, Rentokil Initial, National Express, Unilever, Renishaw, Moneysupermarket.com

AGM/EGM

Hargreaves Services, FRP Advisory Group, Superdry, MobilityOne, City of London Investment Trust

Friday 23 October

Trading statements

Essentra, Airtel Africa, Barclays, London Stock Exchange Group

AGM/EGM

Collagen Solutions

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.