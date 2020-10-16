The Week Ahead: Reckitt, Unilever, Netflix, Tesla, Barclays
Share on:
After a mixed week, our head of markets looks to FTSE 100 updates, plus big US tech stocks.
- Use our helpful calendar to find out when the big US tech companies are reporting
- US results season preview: Q3 2020
- Want to buy and sell international shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
Monday 19 October
Trading statements
Record, Tristel
AGM/EGM
City of London Investment Group, Mattioli Woods
Tuesday 20 October
Trading statements
Transense Technologies, Bellway, Softcat, TP Group, Gamesys Group, IntegraFin Holdings, McBride, Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings
AGM/EGM
NCC Group, Thor Mining, 1PM
Wednesday 21 October
Trading statements
Centamin, Quilter, Antofagasta, Fresnillo, SEGRO, William Hill, Metro Bank
AGM/EGM
Alumasc, Duke Royalty, Frontier Developments, DWF Group, Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
- Smithson Investment Trust: tactics to play US election
- Baillie Gifford American: owning Tesla and more top stocks
- How Baillie Gifford American became a star fund
Thursday 22 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) and Synthomer (LSE:SYNT).
Trading statements
Secure Trust Bank, Aveva Group, AJ Bell, Polymetal International, RELX, Anglo American, Trifast, Rentokil Initial, National Express, Unilever, Renishaw, Moneysupermarket.com
AGM/EGM
Hargreaves Services, FRP Advisory Group, Superdry, MobilityOne, City of London Investment Trust
Friday 23 October
Trading statements
Essentra, Airtel Africa, Barclays, London Stock Exchange Group
AGM/EGM
Collagen Solutions
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.