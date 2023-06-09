The Week Ahead: Tesco, Bellway, Bunzl, Halfords
Among the FTSE 100 companies updating investors next week, Tesco will likely grab headlines. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 12 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Brighton Pier, Learning Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pembridge Resources, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, Staffline, VPC Specialty Lending Investments
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 13 June
Trading statements
Ashtead, Atrato Onsite Energy, Bellway (LSE:BWY), BP Marsh & Partners, CMC Markets, Driver Group, Foresight Sustainable Forestry, Iomart, Mind Gym, Oxford Instruments, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Tatton Asset Management, Vianet
AGM/EGM
Animalcare, Asiamet Resources, Centrica, Dillistone, EJF Investments, Elixirr International, Flowtech Fluidpower, Frenkel Topping, Great Western Mining, Newbury Racecourse, Plant Health Care, Pressure Technologies, Pod Point Group, Sound Energy, Zinnwald Lithium
Wednesday 14 June
Trading statements
Castings, Eckoh, Frontier Developments, Marks Electrical, Motorpoint, Safestore, Severfield
AGM/EGM
abrdn Property Income Trust, abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust, Andrews Sykes, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Aurrigo International, Brave Bison, Christie Group, Foresight Solar Fund, IGas Energy, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Iofina, James Fisher & Sons, Liberty Global, M&C Saatchi, Petards
Thursday 15 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Computacenter, Land Securities and Pets at Home
Trading statements
Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Chaarat Gold Holdings, Fuller, Smith & Turner, GB Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Halma, JLEN Environmental Assets, Mountview Estates, Norcros, Origin Enterprises, Syncona
AGM/EGM
Amaroq Minerals, Anexo, ASA International, Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust, Chapel Down Group, Directa Plus, Everyman Media Group, HC Slingsby, Inspecs, Informa, IP Group, LBG Media, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Novacyt, OTAQ, Parity Group, PetroTal Corp, Pollen Street, Shaftesbury Capital, Southern Energy Corp
Friday 16 June
Trading statements
Tesco
AGM/EGM
Alpha Growth, Anglo-Eastern Plantations, John Lewis of Hungerford, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Woodbois
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks