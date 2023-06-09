Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco, Bellway, Bunzl, Halfords

9th June 2023 12:00

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Among the FTSE 100 companies updating investors next week, Tesco will likely grab headlines. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 12 June

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Brighton Pier, Learning Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pembridge Resources, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, Staffline, VPC Specialty Lending Investments

Tuesday 13 June

Trading statements

Ashtead, Atrato Onsite Energy, Bellway (LSE:BWY), BP Marsh & Partners, CMC Markets, Driver Group, Foresight Sustainable Forestry, Iomart, Mind Gym, Oxford Instruments, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, Tatton Asset Management, Vianet

AGM/EGM

Animalcare, Asiamet Resources, Centrica, Dillistone, EJF Investments, Elixirr International, Flowtech Fluidpower, Frenkel Topping, Great Western Mining, Newbury Racecourse, Plant Health Care, Pressure Technologies, Pod Point Group, Sound Energy, Zinnwald Lithium

Wednesday 14 June

Trading statements

Castings, Eckoh, Frontier Developments, Marks Electrical, Motorpoint, Safestore, Severfield

AGM/EGM

abrdn Property Income Trust, abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust, Andrews Sykes, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Aurrigo International, Brave Bison, Christie Group, Foresight Solar Fund, IGas Energy, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Iofina, James Fisher & Sons, Liberty Global, M&C Saatchi, Petards

Thursday 15 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Computacenter, Land Securities and Pets at Home

Trading statements

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Chaarat Gold Holdings, Fuller, Smith & Turner, GB Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Halma, JLEN Environmental Assets, Mountview Estates, Norcros, Origin Enterprises, Syncona

AGM/EGM

Amaroq Minerals, Anexo, ASA International, Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust, Chapel Down Group, Directa Plus, Everyman Media Group, HC Slingsby, Inspecs, Informa, IP Group, LBG Media, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Novacyt, OTAQ, Parity Group, PetroTal Corp, Pollen Street, Shaftesbury Capital, Southern Energy Corp

Friday 16 June

Trading statements

Tesco

AGM/EGM

Alpha Growth, Anglo-Eastern Plantations, John Lewis of Hungerford, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Woodbois

