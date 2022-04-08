Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: US banks, interest rates, easyJet, Tesco

8th April 2022 11:30

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It’s a four-day trading week ahead of the Easter holiday, but there are still plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. Our head of markets runs through what could be the big moments.

Monday 11 April

Trading statements

Tortilla Mexican Grill, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

MC Mining, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, TruFin

Tuesday 12 April

Trading statements

ASOS, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Destiny Pharma, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) JD Sports Fashion, Liontrust Asset Management, M Winkworth, Microlise, Moneysupermarket.com, Nanoco, Pennon

AGM/EGM

Phoenix Copper

Wednesday 13 April

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) kicks off US earnings season. You can see our calendar here for US corporate results announcements confirmed so far.

Trading statements

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Pagegroup, Petropavlovsk, PZ Cussons, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)

AGM/EGM

AssetCo, DP Eurasia, Smith & Nephew

Thursday 14 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include ITV (LSE:ITV) and EMIS Group (LSE:EMIS).

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Dunelm, Hays, Mediclinic International, Ninety One, Norcros

AGM/EGM

AIQ Ltd, Helios Towers, Porvair

Friday 15 April

Markets shut for Good Friday

