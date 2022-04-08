The Week Ahead: US banks, interest rates, easyJet, Tesco
It’s a four-day trading week ahead of the Easter holiday, but there are still plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the days ahead. Our head of markets runs through what could be the big moments.
Monday 11 April
Trading statements
Tortilla Mexican Grill, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
MC Mining, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, TruFin
Tuesday 12 April
Trading statements
ASOS, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Destiny Pharma, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) JD Sports Fashion, Liontrust Asset Management, M Winkworth, Microlise, Moneysupermarket.com, Nanoco, Pennon
AGM/EGM
Phoenix Copper
Wednesday 13 April
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) kicks off US earnings season. You can see our calendar here for US corporate results announcements confirmed so far.
Trading statements
Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Pagegroup, Petropavlovsk, PZ Cussons, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
AGM/EGM
AssetCo, DP Eurasia, Smith & Nephew
Thursday 14 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include ITV (LSE:ITV) and EMIS Group (LSE:EMIS).
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Dunelm, Hays, Mediclinic International, Ninety One, Norcros
AGM/EGM
AIQ Ltd, Helios Towers, Porvair
Friday 15 April
Markets shut for Good Friday
