Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: US results, BT, Shell, Glencore, Vodafone

28th January 2022 12:36

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Things really pick up mid-week when the big guns publish their trading updates, with two FTSE 100 heavyweights in the diary for Thursday. US earnings season continues at speed too. 

Monday 31 January

Trading statements

Evraz, Porvair, React, Renewi, Sthree

AGM/EGM

Georgia Capital, Global Petroleum, Logistics Development, Star Phoenix Group

Tuesday 1 February

Trading statements

Gem Diamonds, NWF Group, Plant Health Care, Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Scottish Investment Trust

Wednesday 2 February

Trading statements

Severn Trent, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Vodafone (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Imperial Brands, Playtech, Premier Miton, Scottish Investment Trust

Thursday 3 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include PayPoint (LSE:PAY), DWF Group (LSE:DWF) and Treatt (LSE:TET)

Trading statements

BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Compass, Cranswick, Renishaw, Shell (LSE:RDSB), UK Commercial Property REIT, Virgin Wines UK

AGM/EGM

Compass, Future, Hyve Group, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Sage Group, Ten Lifestyle

Friday 4 February

Trading statements

Airtel Africa

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust, Brewin Dolphin, Cerillion, Shaftesbury, SP Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Four of America’s most famous companies: buy, hold or sell?

about 4 hours ago

Your vote counts: where to put your cross at these FTSE 100 AGMs

about 6 hours ago

Stockwatch: speculative intrigue if you are up for a gamble

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: six of the best trusts that have stood the test of time

1 day ago

Why Bill Ackman just took a massive punt on Netflix

1 day ago

Scottish Mortgage sell-off: how should investors respond?

2 days ago

12 funds for the £10,000 income challenge in 2022

2 days ago

Shares to protect against persistently high inflation

2 days ago

11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022

3 days ago

Baillie Gifford gives its opinion on the US tech crash

3 days ago