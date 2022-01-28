The Week Ahead: US results, BT, Shell, Glencore, Vodafone
Things really pick up mid-week when the big guns publish their trading updates, with two FTSE 100 heavyweights in the diary for Thursday. US earnings season continues at speed too.
- Your vote counts: where to put your cross at these FTSE 100 AGMs
- What other investors are reading right now: 26 January 2022
- US results season: find out who's publishing results this week by clicking here
- Want to buy and sell US shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
Monday 31 January
Trading statements
Evraz, Porvair, React, Renewi, Sthree
AGM/EGM
Georgia Capital, Global Petroleum, Logistics Development, Star Phoenix Group
Tuesday 1 February
Trading statements
Gem Diamonds, NWF Group, Plant Health Care, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Scottish Investment Trust
Wednesday 2 February
Trading statements
Severn Trent, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Vodafone (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Imperial Brands, Playtech, Premier Miton, Scottish Investment Trust
Thursday 3 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include PayPoint (LSE:PAY), DWF Group (LSE:DWF) and Treatt (LSE:TET)
Trading statements
BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Compass, Cranswick, Renishaw, Shell (LSE:RDSB), UK Commercial Property REIT, Virgin Wines UK
AGM/EGM
Compass, Future, Hyve Group, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Sage Group, Ten Lifestyle
Friday 4 February
Trading statements
Airtel Africa
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust, Brewin Dolphin, Cerillion, Shaftesbury, SP Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks