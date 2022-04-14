What other investors are reading right now: 14 April 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Chart of the week: latest share price forecast for Lloyds Bank

Higher interest rates are meant to be good news for UK-focused banks, but what does the future hold for Lloyds? After checking the charts, technical analyst John Burford gives his opinion.

2) Rolls-Royce shares dealt hammer blow, but all systems go for BAE

War is boosting prospects for the aerospace industry, but there’s little good news for Rolls-Royce. Our City expert reports.

3) Ian Cowie: tech trust duo on big discounts

Our columnist views Elon Musk’s investment in Twitter as a sign that it is unwise to write off technology shares.

4) Insider: four UK shares the bosses think are going cheap

Directors have been busy buying stock in three well-known house builders and 'one of the most mispriced companies' in this analyst's coverage.

5) Investors dump funds: here’s what they are selling

For the second month in a row fund investors have heavily sold funds. We take a look at the types of funds proving the least popular.

6) Richard Beddard: court case clouds confidence in this star stock

It’s a business that ticks lots of boxes for our columnist’s Decision Engine – but what is the significance of this legal slur on its reputation and culture?

7) Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q2 2022

Marina Gerner details the funds and trusts four fund buyers have been buying and selling.

8) These four stocks are worth buying again

Our overseas investing expert is already sitting on a big profit after backing these stocks post-pandemic, but they’re off their highs and looking attractive.

9) The funds in and out of our model portfolios

A handful of changes have been made by Morningstar, which now makes the investment decisions.

10) Insider: hitting the ‘buy’ button as analysts tip these shares

This high-yield sector has underperformed in 2022, but there's a growing sense that stocks have been oversold. Our City expert looks at who's buying and why.