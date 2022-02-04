What other investors are reading right now: 3 February 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022
There are lots of big dividend payers out there, but our head of equity strategy wants to strike a balance between glamour yields and reliability this year.
2) 11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022
For the seventh successive year the investment trust choices passed the £10,000 test. Helen Pridham names the trusts for the year ahead.
3) Shares for the future: three quality stocks and a new face in town
The scores and rank-order of Richard Beddard’s Decision Engine table have changed since he last shared it a month ago. Find out the shares he rates as good long-term investments. He analyses a new stock, too.
4) A FTSE 100 stock with 23% upside and 8% dividend yield
Pro investors are backing this income stock to do well in 2022, and one of them has named it their top pick in its sector. Find out which one it is here.
5) Ian Cowie: six of the best trusts that have stood the test of time
With Russia-Ukraine tensions escalating, our columnist looks at trusts that have endured troubling moments, including two world wars.
6) Insider: drinks boss orders huge round of shares
A top businessman rushed to buy shares in this FTSE 100 company after results beat expectations. Bosses at a couple of mid-caps also think their stock is going cheap.
7) Terry Smith buys Alphabet for Fundsmith
Soon after telling interactive investor it was not too late to invest in the Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, the star fund manager has added the Google stock to his portfolio. He’s also currently buying two new positions.
8) Scottish Mortgage sell-off: how should investors respond?
Should investors hold, fold or buy or more? We run through the options.
9) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: January 2022
Some investors grabbed an investment trust discount in the January sales.
10) Ian Cowie: how I have taken advantage of the tech sell-off
Our columnist explains why January’s tech-wreck looks more like an opportunity than the busting of a boom.
