Shares for the future: three quality stocks and a new face in town

The scores and rank-order of Richard Beddard’s Decision Engine table have changed since he last shared it a month ago. Find out the shares he rates as good long-term investments. He analyses a new stock, too.

I have made no progress with my resolution to be more ruthless about removing weaker companies from the Decision Engine to make way for stronger ones. Three quality shares The three existing members I scored in January are not ones I can easily cast off. Apart from their high share prices, I could find very little wrong with Treatt (LSE:TET), a manufacturer of flavours for the drinks industry, and Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), a designer of electronic equipment and software for musicians and venues that play music. Lift component manufacturer Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT) is equally well managed, but its prospects may be tougher if Covid-19 has accelerated remote working. Dewhurst faces more obvious external risks, but its share price is much lower in relation to normalised profit than the other two. To my mind that makes Dewhurst shares attractive, and compensates us for the uncertainty. Dewhurst too will remain a member of the Decision Engine for another year. As usual you can find out more about these companies, and how I scored them by clicking on their names in the Decision Engine table below. Six value share tips for 2022 – and beyond

Six speculative UK share ideas for 2022 Introduction to Marks Electrical One of the companies competing for a place in the Decision Engine is Marks Electrical (LSE:MRK). Marks Electrical is still run by its founder Mark Smithson, who started the business in 1987. The company sells fridges, washing machines, cookers and TVs. It does not have any showrooms, relying instead on a self-built website and e-commerce system. It only has one warehouse. This centralisation is what makes it special, allowing it to deliver goods to the most populated parts of the UK in 24 hours in its own vehicles instead of passing them between warehouses and trucks, which takes longer and increases the risk of damage. The website and delivery are the two main points of contact with customers so these are the capabilities Marks Electrical has focused on. Because its cargoes are large and often need to be installed, delivery is a two person job best done by a trained crew. Watch our latest share tips by subscribing for free to the ii YouTube channel

Read more articles by Richard Beddard here The company uses its own vehicles and drivers, serviced by its own mechanic. It sells high-end equipment, so the cost of a considerate delivery is offset against the higher purchase price. You might expect Marks Electrical’s attention to detail when it comes to the customer experience to show through in the reviews on sites like Google and TrustPilot and it does, but another interesting thing about the company is that outside its Midlands base, it is not very well known at all. In March 2021, its market share was 1.2%. Since the IPO, the company has begun advertising the Marks Electrical brand, to appeal to customers in other regions and particularly London. Judging by the numbers, it may be having an effect. A few years in numbers The first stage of inducting a new member into the Decision Engine is to put the historical numbers into the spreadsheet and calculate the ratios that help me decide how good the business is. I export most of them from SharePad, an investment data platform and get the rest from the company’s annual reports. Unfortunately, there are not many numbers for Marks Electrical. It has never published an annual report as a listed company because it floated in November last year. The additional data in my table comes from the Admission Document prepared for the floatation:

