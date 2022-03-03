What other investors are reading right now: 3 March 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) The funds, investment trusts and ETFs with exposure to Russia

Following the invasion of Ukraine, funds, trusts and ETFs with exposure to Russia have come under the cosh. Here are some of the biggest losers and those most at risk.

2) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: February 2022

There’s a new entry to our top 10 table, says collectives editor Kyle Caldwell.

3) This trendy stock just sunk to a new low: time to buy?

Our overseas investing expert called it right when he urged investors to sell this stock. After a massive decline, here’s what he would do now.

4) Shares for the future: how I pick the best ones

Buying businesses that prosper through thick and thin is the holy grail for many investors. Our shares analyst Richard Beddard explains how he does it, using tactics employed by a Nobel Prize winning psychologist and investing heroes Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett.

5) Ian Cowie: why now is the time for investors to back the UK

Despite Blighty’s recent outperformance, there are potential bargains among UK equity investment trusts.

6) Insider: bargain hunting at these household names

There’s been buying at a well-known airline, a grocer and a recruiter. The chairman at this military kit firm is also backing his company to fight back.

7) Heavy selling across Europe highlights these safe haven stocks

Our City expert assesses the impact of the Ukraine conflict on financial markets and identifies the resilient stocks best able to cope.

8) Five AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2022

One way of potentially paying less inheritance tax is to build a portfolio of eligible AIM shares. Our award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains how to do it and names a handful of stocks he’d tuck away for the long term.

9) Chart of the week: are BP shares a buy at this level?

After deciding to jettison its interest in Rosneft, BP shares fell sharply. Here’s what technical analyst John Burford thinks of the oil major’s prospects now.

10) BP’s $25bn decision to cut Rosneft ties

As Western governments take drastic measures against Russia, oil major BP is ditching its tie-up with Russia’s Rosneft. Our head of investment comments on the significant cost to BP, the soaring oil price, rouble and central bank activity.