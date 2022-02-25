Five AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2022

One way of potentially paying less inheritance tax is to build a portfolio of eligible AIM shares. Our award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains how to do it and names a handful of stocks he’d tuck away for the long term.

Whether they are held in an ISA or in any other way, the basic requirements for an inheritance tax (IHT) relief investment are the same. In order to gain the benefit of passing on AIM investments without them being eligible for inheritance tax the shares have to be held for at least two years. That means it does not matter if the share price rises in the first few months if it then slumps over the longer term. It is important that the shares at least hold their value and hopefully become worth more over time.

The AIM companies should be ones that have a steady business that is not too volatile. It is difficult to be absolutely sure about this, though, as the events of the last few years have shown.

The five companies that make up my recommendations for this ISA portfolio are all relatively large AIM companies, cash generative and dividend paying. The companies need to stay on AIM to be eligible for IHT relief.

And there is no guarantee that will happen – ASOS (LSE:ASC) has just moved to the Main Market. Also, companies can be taken over. It is no good trying to second guess these things, but it is something to be aware of.

Current stock market conditions mean that share prices may continue to decline with the market, so there could be better buying opportunities. Watch them closely.

CVS Group

Share price: £16.24

Veterinary practices owner CVS Group (LSE:CVSG) did well during the Covid lockdowns, which indicates its resilience. According to the January trading statement, first-half revenues were 11% ahead and underlying growth was faster if one-off Covid testing revenues are excluded. Margins are edging up. Net debt is £63.2 million.

Analysts expect the underlying growth rate in the pet care market to be faster than UK GDP. CVS has a 10% market share of veterinary practices. A 1% like-for-like increase in revenues could add at least 5% to earnings per share. There will be organic growth supplemented by acquisitions. Management has a good acquisitions record, but they will not be as important as in the early days of the business.

It was a setback to the company’s acquisition strategy that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) believes the purchase of Quality Pet Care could substantially lessen competition in five locations in England, including Portsmouth and Bristol. CVS management is reviewing the decision. It may make it difficult to execute larger acquisitions, although the UK market share is low enough for acquisitions that do not have any great overlap with existing practices.

The CMA announcement gave the share price a knock. Taking the consensus 2021-22 pre-tax profit forecast of £72.8 million, the shares are still trading on more than 20 times prospective earnings. CVS pays a growing dividend, but the yield is modest at around 0.5%.

Smart Metering Systems

Share price: 688p

Smart Metering Systems (LSE:SMS) has built up a large recurring revenue base from installed smart meters. Index-linked annual recurring revenues grew 12% to £85.9 million by the end of 2021. SMS has 4.2 million meter and data assets. This provides a strong base and there is a smart meter installation pipeline of 2.55 million meters. The upheaval in the energy supply market does not appear to be affecting smart meter installations by the company.

There are also medium-term plans for investing in other assets with long-term recurring revenues. The focus is grid-scale battery storage, which is used by grid operators as a balancing service for peaks in demand and store excess renewable energy where production can be intermittent. SMS is already operating 50 megawatt (MW) of battery storage. The total pipeline of grid-scale projects is 620MW.

Electric vehicle, or EV charging infrastructure is another area with potential for SMS, which is seeking opportunities in the domestic and destination charging markets.

Chief executive Alan Foy is stepping down at the beginning of March. He has granted security over 5.05 million shares to Bank Julius Baer in Guernsey after they made a loan to him. He retains full control of 900,000 shares. Tim Mortlock will become chief executive.

Pre-tax profit will be slightly ahead of previous consensus expectations at £17.9 million, rising to £20.2 million for 2022. Net cash was £118 million at the end of 2021. One of the additional positives for SMS is that it offers a yield of nearly 4%.