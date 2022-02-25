Five AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2022

One way of potentially paying less inheritance tax is to build a portfolio of eligible AIM shares. Our award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains how to do it and names a handful of stocks he’d tuck away for the long term.

Lok’nStore Share price: 980p Self-storage operator Lok’nStore (LSE:LOK) has gone from strength to strength in recent years. It has been accelerating its development of new storage sites and it can take around three years for sites to mature. This means that there is long-term growth to come from sites recently opened as well as those that are still maturing. Lok’nStore is also lower rated than its fully listed rivals Safestore and Big Yellow, which are trading on much higher premiums to net asset value (NAV), despite Lok’nStore earnings growing much faster In the year to July 2021, strong demand for space meant that occupancy rates improved from 69.6% to 85.8%, with new sites filling up faster than ever. This enabled a year-on-year increase in prices of 8.7%. There is already a pipeline of 12 new sites, which can be funded from existing resources. Three additional sites are with the lawyers and should be secured in the coming months. The sale of four sites, which will continue to be managed by the company, has brought in £37.2 million, although there is a small negative in terms of profit. Following the cash inflow, broker finnCap estimates loan to value of 8%. Net debt is expected to be £30.6 million at the end of July 2022. Lok’nStore recently extended its bank facility to £100 million so there are no worries financing new sites. finnCap has upgraded its July 2022 NAV forecast to 822.1p a share, rising to 892.7p a share one year later. Lok’nStore also has a steadily growing dividend, which is well covered by cash generated by operations, and the prospective yield is 1.7%. EMIS Share price: £12 Healthcare IT systems supplier EMIS Group (LSE:EMIS) is the market leader in clinical software for GPs and pharmacies. It is highly cash generative, and it has been ploughing the cash back into developing the cloud-based EMIS-X which will bring together all the company’s software. This software will be an important component of making the NHS more efficient and bringing down the record waiting lists. EMIS achieved 2021 results ahead of the top end of estimates. Recurring revenues account for more than four-fifths of total revenues. A pre-tax profit of £41.9 million is anticipated, rising to £45 million in 2022. EMIS-X will be important for longer-term growth, and it is close to completion. The first modules are being rolled out. Lee Wild's AIM share for 2022

Why is everyone talking about ISAs?

Check out our award-winning stocks and shares ISA Net cash was £64 million at the end of the year. After the year end, EMIS acquired Edenbridge Health for £4 million. Edenbridge software provides real-time information for GPs. This leaves plenty of cash for further acquisitions. The strong cash generation also allows EMIS to provide a steadily growing dividend – the average annual increase is more than 10%. EMIS was one of the few companies to continue to pay and grow the dividend in 2020. The 2022 forecast dividend is 38p a share and the prospective yield is just over 3%. Focusrite Share price: £10.25 Professional and hobby audio equipment supplier Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) has a good reputation in its market, and it is using its cash flow to acquire other niche brands. This includes loudspeakers supplier Martin Audio and synthesiser brand Sequential. Focusrite differs from the other companies, which are primarily UK-focused, in that it has a broad geographical spread of business. North America has been the fastest growing region. Last year benefited from increased demand due to Covid lockdowns - organic growth was 28% in 2020-21 – and Focusrite has managed to cope with supply and component challenges. That unusually high growth is why revenues and pre-tax profit are set to be flat in 2021-22. Profit growth is not expected to be spectacular over the next couple of years, but Focusrite is good at beating estimates. There is also potential for add-on acquisitions. Richard Beddard: gettin’ on down, movin’ on up

Three top shares today: why they’re beating the rest There was net cash of £17.6 million even after spending £13.9 million on Sequential during April, plus £40 million of unused bank facilities. The fall in the share price in the past six months has reduced the prospective multiple to around 22. The dividend is growing, but the yield is only 0.5%. When Focusrite floated less than eight years ago the market capitalisation was £73.2 million at 126p a share. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Andrew was recently named Journalist of the Year at the 2021 Small Cap Awards.

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