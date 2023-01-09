Which funds offer the best value at the start of 2023?

At the start of a new year, we ask a range of experts to name the fund sectors and types of funds they believe are looking attractively priced.

Investors have a fine line to tread in 2023. They need to prepare for the worst while simultaneously hoping for the best. The economic situation looks treacherous – with recessions likely across most major economies, but markets could turn some way before an economic recovery. History suggests missing the bounce could be expensive.

Only a handful of sunny optimists believe the major economies of the UK, US and Europe will escape recession in 2023. Inflationary pressures and higher interest rates will continue to exert a strong drag on economic growth as consumers and corporations wind in their spending. The debate is only over the depth and duration of any economic pullback. Against this backdrop, some caution is warranted.

On the other hand, being too defensive would be a mistake. Markets tend to turn long before a recovery in the wider economy materialises. In the Global Financial Crisis, the market bottomed out in early 2009, long before the global economy appears on a sound footing. During the pandemic, it bottomed out eight months before a vaccine became a reality.

Why staying the course pays off

It is one of the great investment truths that missing a handful of days in markets puts a significant dent in overall returns. The most recent JP Morgan Asset Management Capital Markets survey found that missing the best 10 days in markets over the last 20 years has reduced an investor’s annualised return from 9.76% to 5.56%. Miss the 30 best days and it drops to just 0.79%. It also shows that many of these good days happen just after bad days - seven of the 10 best days in markets occurred within 15 days of the 10 worst days.

James Calder, chief investment officer at City Asset Management, sums up the dilemma: “Our portfolios are defensively positioned, reflecting the weakened global outlook. Going into 2023 this defensiveness will persist. Our next move will be predicated on an improving backdrop, a fall in inflation, an acceptance of peak rates, and attractive valuations.

“At that point, it will be appropriate to increase risk within portfolios, but we recognise that doing so will feel uncomfortable. Missing the turn in the market leaves too much on the table.”

Bonds backed to shine in 2023

In building a portfolio that both defends against market volatility and participates in a recovery, bonds are – finally – an investor’s friend again. This may seem a bold claim after a year in which ‘safe haven’ UK government bonds have lost over 20%, and while interest rates are still rising. However, yields are now at more normal levels.

Kelly Prior, fund manager on the multi-manager people team at Columbia Threadneedle, explains: “The inflation and interest rate genies are out of the bottle and, while they may have peaked in many instances, they are likely to linger for a while yet. The run that we have seen in fixed income assets in the very recent past is a nod to the volatility that we are likely to see in the coming year. The point is this type of market brings a bounty of mispriced opportunities for those that put the work in, and remember in bond world, as long as your borrower remains solvent you get your interest and capital back at the end of term.”

She likes the Man GLG Sterling Corp Bond run by Jonathan Golan: “It is good old-fashioned bond investing but done in a very targeted way. [What] Jonathan and his team are looking for are issues that are off the radar of the broader market, that have overestimated credit risk, and under-appreciated cashflow dynamics. He isn’t looking to buy the safest debt in the market as this rarely gives you the best upside. Instead, he relies on his and his team’s underwriting skills.”