Why gold funds are set to shine even brighter

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. One of the things that investors really do not like is uncertainty, and that is certainly something that we have seen plenty of so far this year. Recently, we have seen volatility rise to levels comparable with some of the biggest crashes in modern history: Black Monday, the dot-com collapse, the global financial crisis, and the Covid pandemic. Markets are torn between relief over easing inflation and anxiety about a recession brought on by a global trade war. During his campaign, Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on US imports, but he did not give details on exactly what they would be or how far he was willing to go. Since returning to office, we have seen a flurry of executive orders - some taking effect immediately, others delayed, and some lifted altogether. The most significant were announced at the beginning of April on what he called “Liberation Day”, when tariffs were extended to all countries. Watch our video: Gold: what the mining experts say

Watch our video: Five mining stocks to watch in 2025

Watch our video: Mining stocks, Trump, tariffs, China and critical metals

Watch our video: China and its grip on African mining Over the following two days, the major US indices dropped by more than 10%. It was only the fourth time that the Nasdaq has seen two days of back-to-back losses of more than 5%. The others were in 1987, on Black Monday and the following Tuesday; in 2001, at the height of the dot-com crash; and in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis. Volatility reached levels not seen since the Covid pandemic. Then, just as quickly, markets bounced. Trump announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs for countries that had not retaliated, and the S&P 500 jumped by 9.5% - its third-largest one-day gain since the Second World War. During times of extreme volatility, investors often head for “safe-haven” assets, one of which is gold. That has happened in recent months, and the price of gold has gone on to new all-time highs. The gold funds that we track invest in companies that mine and process gold, and so their performance does not exactly track the gold price, but they are closely correlated. As I pointed out a couple of weeks ago, the gold price has actually risen faster than the price of the funds, and so they may still have some catching up to do. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com