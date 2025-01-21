Why Lloyds Bank shares led FTSE 100 to fresh highs

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Stock markets in France and Germany are up by about 5%, whereas UK mid- and small-cap stocks are among the laggards so far this year amid flat performances by the FTSE 250 index and FTSE AIM 100. The improved FTSE 100 showing reflects its large exposure to mining stocks, which have benefited from recent signs of stronger growth by China’s economy. Top 10 gilts: all the data you need

eyeQ: should you chase FTSE 100 or take profits? An oil price which has already risen by 7% in January has boosted BP and Shell, while the start of Wall Street’s earnings season has led to fresh optimism in the UK banking sector. In contrast to Lloyds, the shares of rival NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) ended last year as one of the top-performing stocks in the FTSE 100 index. It has no exposure to the motor finance sector.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.