Will the ‘new king of electricity’ deliver lavish returns?

Solar power is tipped to become the largest source of power capacity in the world. Here’s how your investment portfolio can gain exposure to this high-yield sector.

In her book 15 Million Degrees, British solar physicist Lucie Green explains that it takes a photon 170,000 years to travel from the sun’s core – which is the temperature of the book’s title - to the solar surface, and about eight minutes to travel the 93 million miles to Earth. Green makes the extraordinary point that the light reaching you now “began its journey when Homo sapiens were still considering evolving into modern humans”.

The sun scientist describes the photons’ journey out into the Solar System as “a Herculean task”, since “the extreme temperature in the centre of the Sun means that the atoms within it are torn apart into a plasma”, which is often referred to as the fourth state of matter. Photons find it very difficult to break through this plasma and undergo billions of collisions, known as ‘scattering’, on their journey out of the core. Each scattering event is “as likely to send the photon back towards the centre of the sun as it is to send it up towards the surface”, Green explains. Eventually, 170,000 years later, the photons escape and are the light that is allowing you to read this fascinating article.

Solar energy made up 4.4% of the UK renewable mix in 2022, but solar power can satisfy more than 25% of total energy demand during the summer.

“With more than 14 hours of daylight each day between May and August, it’s a great time to generate renewable electricity – which can also be stored and used when less is being generated,” says Gareth Simkins of Solar Energy UK, a trade association representing the solar and energy storage value chain.

Global solar photovoltaic capacity is set to almost triple over 2022-27, surpassing coal and becoming the largest source of power capacity in the world, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Executive director Fatih Birol has dubbed solar power “the new king of the world's electricity markets”.

Last month, London was the venue for the annual UK Solar Summit. Topics considered by the industry included the difference digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) are making, as well as changing taxation and windfall taxes.

Demand for solar power is driven by the global mission to decarbonise to meet net-zero climate goals, and by energy security fears sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But when the sun doesn’t shine, and if climate change impacts on solar energy, what happens? Sarah Feron says that “photovoltaic power outputs change with climate; for example, changes in the frequency of warm cloudy conditions can substantially alter PV energy yields”. The Stanford academic suggests “understanding the response of the PV power outputs to changing climate regimes is crucial” for the energy transition, but she is hopeful that “most of the challenges posed by the enhanced weather variability can be overcome by technical improvements and proper planning”.

Solar generation works well in tandem with other renewable energy sources, such as wind, argues Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK. “During sunny weather, it’s typically not windy, so when there’s not enough wind to turn the turbines, solar can help make up that difference – and vice versa,” he says.

Those who question the efficacy of solar panels in extreme heat are given short shrift. “Cooler weather is marginally better for efficiency, but ultimately more light means more power. Solar power works perfectly well in the Saudi Arabian desert – and the same panels are being installed there as on rooftops in Birmingham or a field in Oxfordshire,” says Hewett.

The BBC recently covered a report detailing the wind and solar power boom in China, where “solar panel installations alone are growing at a pace that would increase global capacity by 85% by 2025.” The report, by independent research group the Global Energy Agency, reveals that China holds the top position for both wind and solar energy, with each accounting for more than one-third of the world’s total cumulative installed capacity.

Manufacturing capacity for solar panels has increasingly moved out of Europe, Japan, and the US over the past decade and into China, according to the IEA. China’s share in all the key manufacturing stages of solar panels exceeds 80% today, according to IEA report Solar PV Global Supply Chains. And for key elements, this is set to rise to more than 95% in the coming years. The concentration of manufacturing in China may be a concern for some investors given the tensions between Beijing and the West.