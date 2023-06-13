How to prepare your portfolio for the new era of spikeflation

Some fund managers think high inflation isn’t over and that investors should brace for a new regime of ‘spikeflation’. Ceri Jones considers how investors should prepare for such a scenario, and names investments that could provide resilience.

UK inflation is proving stubborn, and is likely to remain high and volatile throughout the winter and beyond. The latest figure for UK inflation was 8.7% in April, which although a drop from 10.1% in March, is still much stickier than in the US, where the headline rate is around 4.9%.

Much of this disparity is down to energy prices, because Western Europe has traditionally relied on Russia for 40% of its gas, while the US has successfully reinvigorated its shale gas industry. Furthermore, the UK is at a disadvantage in being able to store only 1% of its annual gas requirements, compared for example with around 25% in the rest of Europe. UK inflation could therefore continue to spike if energy price inflation is exacerbated by a cold winter.

Inflation might also be exacerbated in the coming months by a number of additional macro shocks, says Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management, who predicts ‘spikeflation’, periods of spikes in inflation in the years ahead, as prices rise in response to these events.

As well as further energy price rises over the winter, Greetham says potential setbacks include “the path to net zero, which reduces fossil fuel supply, a very uncertain geopolitical backdrop and a process of deglobalisation. Populism and high government debt levels also create an incentive for governments to let inflation run hot,” he says.

Jury out on the 60/40 portfolio model

In this inflationary environment, few investment managers now believe a traditional 60/40 portfolio is sufficiently diversified, preferring to add liquid alternatives such as commodities, commercial property and listed renewables, as well as stores of value such as gold and the Swiss franc.

“Both stocks and bonds fell over 2022, and both asset classes posted negative real returns in other inflationary periods, such as the 1970s, late 1980s and 1994,” says Greetham.

“We prefer a broadly diversified mix including commodities, commercial property and a higher allocation to UK equities than suggested by market capitalisations, as the UK market is particularly resilient to inflation, by dint of its lower valuation and sector mix tilted towards energy and resource sectors.

“Spikes in inflation tend to mean shorter business cycles, as central banks slam on the brakes more often, and more frequent bear markets, requiring an active approach to tactical asset allocation.”

Ian Samson, portfolio manager, multi asset, at Fidelity International, points out that historically inflation has proved hard to tame.

He thinks there “is a material risk that we enter a period of high, or at least more volatile, inflation. This was the case from the early 1970s until the late 1990s.”

Samson notes this has huge implications for multi-asset funds, and by extension DIY investors building their own diversified portfolios.

He continues: “Most importantly, in a world of inflation fears, government bonds will be positively correlated with risky assets.

“This makes 'duration' a very poor hedge for portfolios, while still underperforming in bull markets. Indeed, from the 1970s through the 1990s, a 50/50 equity/cash portfolio had a meaningfully better risk-reward than 50/50 equity/bonds.”

Be on the lookout for opportunities

Critically, however, at a period when most of the investment industry appear to be running scared, brave investors can often find a good entry point.

“When clients and market commentators all say the same thing, then the biggest risk in this environment is to get too close to the headlines, and not look for opportunities,” says Matt Bullock, EMEA head of portfolio construction and strategy at Janus Henderson.

He adds: “These are the kind of environments where the best opportunities emerge.”

Research suggests that equities often outperform for a few years after periods of low consumer confidence, as measured by indices such as the OECD Consumer Confidence Index.

One and three- year global equity return following worst sentiment indicators