The final push: how to give your pension a pre-retirement boost

It’s never too late to grow your pension pot. Rachel Lacey has some great ideas to increase your chances of a comfortable retirement, even if you think you’ve missed the boat.

Pensions are very much long-term savings machines. How often have you read that the sooner you start saving the better?

But while there’s lots to be said about the benefits of starting early and drip-feeding moderate sums into your pension throughout your working life, tax relief on contributions means pensions aren’t that shoddy in the short term either.

Before you even factor in investment growth, this government top up gives your cash an instant return. Tax relief effectively means a £1,000 contribution only costs basic-rate taxpayers £800, higher-rate taxpayers just £600, while additional rate taxpayers only need to stump up £550 to invest the same amount.

So even if your planned retirement feels like its rapidly approaching, there’s still much you can do to substantially boost the value of your pot. And, thanks to recent changes announced in the Spring Budget, it’s now much easier to really pump cash into your pension.

Say goodbye to the lifetime allowance

From 6 April this year, there is no longer any limit on the eventual value of your pension. The lifetime allowance, which had capped pensions at £1,073,100, was scrapped in the Spring Budget and means there will no longer be a punitive 55% tax charge for breaching the threshold.

The decision won’t just help senior public sector workers (such as doctors and headteachers whose defined benefit pensions’ values are calculated differently to those in defined contribution schemes) and higher earners in the private sector. The move will also help more moderate savers who have been squirrelling money away over the years and have enjoyed strong investment growth.

Work your annual allowance

While there is no longer any cap on the amount your pension can grow to, there is still a limit to the amount you can pay in each year, in the form of the annual allowance.

However, from 6 April the annual allowance is to go up for the first time since 2014, from £40,000 to £60,000 - its highest level since 2011 (when it was cut from £255,000 to just £50,000).

There are a number of caveats to be aware of though. Irrespective of this cap, you cannot pay in more than 100% of your income in that year. So to pay in £60,000 you’ll also need to earn a minimum of £60,000. If your income for the year is £50,000 then that will be the maximum you can pay into your pension.

Another is that the annual allowance is restricted for the highest earners. The tapered annual allowance gradually reduces the amount you can pay into your pension once your income exceeds a certain threshold.

However, after the chancellor’s pensions bonanza in the budget, the adjusted income limit for the tapered annual allowance will rise from £240,000 to £260,000 from 6 April. The minimum amount that the tapered annual allowance will drop to, also rises from £4,000 to £10,000.

There is also a different annual allowance if you have already made a taxable withdrawal from your pension. This wouldn’t apply if you’ve only taken your tax-free cash, but it would kick in if you’ve taken an uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, or UFPLS, without crystallising your pension or have started taking some regular income – for example if you are in semi-retirement.

This is called the money purchase annual allowance, but the good news is that it too is increasing from £4,000 to £10,000 on 6 April.

Take advantage of carry forward rules

If you can afford to pay in more than the annual allowance into your pension, you might be able to manage it by taking advantage of so-called carry forward rules. This enables you to ‘carry forward’ any unused annual allowance from the previous three tax years. You just need to make sure that you have earned in income what you are paying in during the current year.

You can also use the carry forward rules if you’ve got a tapered annual allowance, but it’s no longer an option once you have triggered the money purchase annual allowance.