What are high dividend ETFs?

What makes an ETF a high dividend ETF?

A yield greater than 4% could be considered a high dividend ETF. As of June 2024, this is ahead of the UK market (FTSE All Share) yield of around 3.5%, and the yield on global shares (MSCI World index) of around 1.5%.

Dividend yields quoted on a fund’s factsheet are backward looking, meaning that they calculate the income paid out over the past 12 months as a percentage of the current price of the ETF. While a good guide for the yield of a portfolio, future dividends may vary, and a rising price of an ETF can reduce its yield if there is not an equal increase in dividends paid.

High dividend ETFs could focus on companies in a set market that pay higher than average dividends, or they may track a market that has a high average dividend.

Other income-focussed equity ETFs may focus on “dividend growers” – companies which have consistently increased their annual payouts. While yields here may be lower, the reliability of the dividends may be greater, as these companies prioritise increasing payouts to shareholders.