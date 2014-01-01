State pension top up options

A full state pension is currently £175.20 a week (£9,110.40 a year). To qualify for the full state pension, you must have made 35 years’ worth of national insurance (NI) contributions.

If you have made fewer than 35 years’ worth of NI contributions, your weekly state pension is calculated proportionally. Each year you have made NI contributions adds roughly £5 to your weekly pension.

There are two ways you can potentially increase your state pension.

Voluntary national insurance contributions

You can make voluntary national insurance contributions to fill in some of the gaps if you have made fewer than 35 years of NI contributions. This costs about £15 a week or just under £800 if you pay as lump sum.

Each year you pay for adds roughly £5 to your weekly pension (over £250 a year). Most people can pay for up to six years of additional NI contributions.

You cannot top up your state pension if you are already due to receive the full £175.20 a week.

Delaying your state pension

You can boost the amount of state pension you eventually receive if you delay taking it.

Every 9 weeks you delay taking your state pension adds 1% to the amount you eventually receive. If you delay for a year, it adds 5.8% - taking your weekly pension up to just over £185 a week.

