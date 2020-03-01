What are dividends?

How to tell if a dividend is good

You can tell if a dividend is worth the investment by evaluating its size relative to the stock price. Then ask yourself: can the company continue to afford these dividend pay-outs? To help you decide, you need to look at the dividend yield, the dividend coverage ratio, and the pay-out ratio.

What is dividend yield?

The dividend yield is a financial ratio that tells you how much a company pays out in dividends each year. It's measured relative to the company stock price.

To calculate yield, divide total dividends paid in a year by the share price, then convert it to a percentage.

For example, Company A's shares cost £5 (500p) each, and it has paid two dividends totalling 40p each in the past year. The total dividend paid per share is 80p. The yield is calculated using this formula:

Dividend Yield= [80 (Total annual dividends) / 500p (share price)] = 0.16, so a company has a dividend yield of 16%.

This means for every pound invested in Company X, an investor would get 16p back in dividends every year. The higher the dividend yield, the greater the return on investment.

A higher yield may mean higher risks. A struggling company may raise its dividends to attract investors, when the share price falls the yield may rise.

Dividend coverage ratio and pay-out ratio

If you’re relying on dividend income, the sustainability of dividends is crucial. This is where the dividend coverage ratio and pay-out ratio come into play.

Dividend coverage ratio

This ratio tells you how many times a company can afford its annual dividend payment with its net earnings. It is calculated as:

Dividend Coverage Ratio = (Earnings per share) / (Dividend per share)

A coverage of less than 1.5 might be a red flag, meaning the company may not afford its dividends if earnings decline.

Pay-out Ratio

Pay-out ratio is the opposite of coverage ratio. This ratio shows you what percentage of earnings is distributed to shareholders as dividends. It is calculated as:

Pay-out Ratio = [(Dividend per share) / (Earnings per share)] x 100

A lower pay-out ratio suggests a company keeps a larger portion of its earnings for reinvestment or debt repayment and emergencies or setbacks. On the other hand, a high pay-out ratio could mean the company is returning more earnings to shareholders at the expense of future growth and stability.

Both calculations help test whether a company is paying dividends within its means. An ideal investment has a healthy dividend yield, a high coverage ratio and a decent pay-out ratio.

This ensures the dividends are both attractive and sustainable.

To decide whether a dividend is worth the investment, investors should consider dividend yield as part of wider research.

