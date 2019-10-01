Stocks and Shares ISA explained

Can I withdraw money from a Stocks and Shares ISA?

You can withdraw money from your ISA into an account held in your name but we do not offer ISA flexibility. That means if you take cash out of your ISA, it will lose its tax-efficient status and you will not be able to replace that amount in the same tax year.

To withdraw money, log in to your account and from the menu select cash & transfers > withdraw/transfer cash and follow the instructions on screen for a bank transfer.

The timescale for withdrawing cash is the next working day if you make the withdrawal before 2pm, and two business days if you make the withdrawal after 2pm. If you are selling shares, you will not be able to withdraw the funds until after the trade has settled.