ii ACE 40 - iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF
|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Equities
|Emerging markets
|Low cost
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced investment manager: iShares is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.
Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking exchange traded fund (ETF) has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the MSCI EM SRI index. The index includes only companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings above a predetermined level.
The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘GBP’ share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.25%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the ETF simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.
Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. Fund managers with strong ESG strategies consider ‘Environmental, Social and Governance’ risks (and opportunities) as part of their investment research process. Applied on its own ESG does not normally indicate that there is additional SRI activity (screening or stewardship/responsible ownership), however the Fund EcoMarket ‘ESG Plus’ listing indicates that that the fund has a strong ESG strategy PLUS addition SRI/ethical/stewardship related activity.
How the fund is managed: The ETF seeks to track the performance of an index comprised of emerging markets ESG (environmental, social and governance) screened companies.
Please be that aware that although all of these funds have ethical criteria their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Currency: Because investments are made wholly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.
Emerging markets: Emerging market equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.
