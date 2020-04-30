ii ACE 40 - VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced management group: Gravis Capital specialises in long-term infrastructure, property and asset-backed investments. Will Argent, the fund’s adviser, has managed this fund since its inception in December 2017.
Focus on clean energy and attractive income: The fund offers exposure to companies engaged in the provision, storage, supply and consumption of clean energy. The fund’s yield is currently 3.3%.
It is reasonably priced: This specialist investment trust levies annual ongoing charges of 0.80%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the investment trust adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.
Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.
How the fund is managed: The trust invests in a diversified portfolio of global listed securities of companies involved in the operation, funding, construction, generation and supply of clean energy. It aims to deliver a regular income expected to be 4.5% per annum after charges (this is an unofficial target) and aims to preserve investors’ capital throughout market cycles.
THE RISKS
Environmental focus: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Portfolio concentration: The fund has a highly focused portfolio. The fund typically holds around 30 stocks.
Currency: Because almost half of the fund’s investments are not quoted in sterling, performance may be affected by changes in exchange rates.
Fund size: The fund is comparatively small, with £73.86 million under management as at 30 April 2020.
|Information and data compiled October 2020.
