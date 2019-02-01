Home >

ii Super 60 - SLI Global Smaller Companies

ASI Global Smaller Companies

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Global equities Smaller company

Selection rationale:
An open-ended alternative to Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust, this fund has trounced the Global sector average thanks to the strong stock-picking abilities of Alan Rowsell, its manager since inception in 2012.

He runs a concentrated portfolio of high quality, sustainable growth businesses. His stock selection process leverages the group’s ‘focus on change’ investment philosophy, which analyses the investment universe based on what it believes are the key factors that drive share prices.

The quantitative screen ranks 6,000 companies from both developed and emerging markets on the basis of 13 factors, including value, growth, price and earnings momentum, and balance sheet strength.

Looking at the top-ranking names, the team aims to identify companies with proven and sustainable business models, recurring revenues and quality earnings streams that have been mispriced by the market.

Rowsell believes this approach is resilient during economic downturns and should outperform over the business cycle, as it has in the past.

At the end of 2018, he said interest rates and trade tariffs would likely be the key drivers of market direction in the short term. His focus, however, remains on corporate earnings. These ‘appear solid, with downgrades relatively minor and 2019 currently looking like a growth year’.

Standard Life Investments Global Smaller Companies received a host of accolades last year – including Money Observer’s Best Larger Global Growth fund award.

None of the opinions provided are a "personal recommendation", therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.