Capital growth

This simply means making money through growth in the value of your investments.

The price of most investments fluctuates due to supply and demand, which is driven by performance, market conditions and the economy. For example, if you buy shares in a company which subsequently performs well, its share price is likely to rise due to more investors becoming interested. Your shares should then be worth more should you choose to sell them.

Smaller companies in so-called growth industries, like technology, have potential to grow faster than much larger companies. However, they are typically much higher risk.

Investors should consider the tax implications of capital growth. Each tax year, the government sets a maximum amount of capital gains that an individual is allowed to receive free of tax. Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is paid on your overall gains above your tax-free allowance (called the Annual Exempt Amount).

Investments within a Stocks and Shares ISA are sheltered from capital gains and dividend taxes.