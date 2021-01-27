11 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2021

Last year was an annus horribilis for income investors. Interest rates on savings accounts were cut to the bone and many companies reduced or cancelled their dividends. Some investors in rental properties also saw their rental incomes fall as tenants were furloughed or made redundant.

Against this background, many investment trusts were able to provide investors with some much-needed income stability by, where necessary, accessing past income reserves – built up in good times by holding back some of their own investment income, or the fact that they can even dip into capital, to smooth out their dividends. This is not a guarantee that they will never cut their dividends, but it makes sharp fluctuations less likely.

And their skill in maintaining dividends through past periods of stock-market and economic tumult is illustrated by the fact there are currently 19 investment companies from a variety of sectors that have raised their annual dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, and another 25 that have done so for between 10 and 20 years.

The 2020 portfolio: how it performed

Sources: AIC/Morningstar data as 4 January 2021 and Money Observer calculations.

Read last year ’ s analysis: 11 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income

Divide and rule

However, if you want to generate an income from investment trusts, it is always a good idea to spread your risk by dividing your capital among different managers, regions and asset classes. If you are wondering which trusts to choose, the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has a useful online ‘income-finder’ tool to help you draw up a shortlist.

Showing how a portfolio of investment trusts can be used to provide a regular annual income of £10,000 is something interactive investor has been doing for the past six years. The portfolio has been reviewed every year and rebased for new investors, replacing holdings where we believe prospects may be improved.

It is important to emphasise that there is no guarantee that the portfolio will achieve its income target and, although we expect the trusts we select to maintain or grow investors capital in the medium to long term, you must be mindful of the fact that the value of the capital may go down, especially in the short term.

Indeed, for 2020, the results were mixed. The portfolio succeeded in delivering £10,025 of income. However, the value of the capital fell by 7.5%. Over the previous six years, the portfolio has always generated £10,000 or more of income, but its capital value has fluctuated. In three of the six years the capital increased, but in the other three it declined.

Our trust picks for 2021’s £10,000 income challenge

This year, our proposed portfolio requires an initial investment of £237,000 (down from £245,000 last year due to a fall in share prices which has increased yields). Although it would be possible to target £10,000 of income with a lower capital sum by placing larger amounts in the highest yielding trusts, we believe it is more beneficial in the long run to take a balanced approach.

As in previous years, the core of the portfolio consists of its four UK-focused equity income trusts. City of London (LSE:CTY) takes pride of place as our largest holding. Although its performance is never likely to shoot the lights out, the manager’s conservative approach has served the trust well over the long term. Its ongoing charges are low and it has an impressive record of increasing its dividends every year for more than 50 years. It invests mainly in large UK companies, but the manager has increased its exposure to overseas companies over the past year to 15% of the portfolio.

Merchants (LSE:MRCH) also invests mainly in higher yielding UK large companies and is currently one of the highest yielding UK income trusts. It has produced year-on-year dividend growth for the past 38 years and is committed to further income growth.

Diverse Income (LSE:DIVI) was the only one of our UK holdings that gained in value last year, and it also paid out somewhat more income than we had estimated. Over 70% of its holdings are outside the FTSE 100, including around 30% listed on AIM. It is well diversified with more than 100 holdings in its portfolio. The trust was a recent addition to interactive investor’s Super 60 list.

Dunedin Income Growth (LSE:DIG) has been brought into the portfolio to replace Shires Income (LSE:SHRS) as we believe it has better long-term potential. Dunedin Income Growth had a good year in 2019 thanks to its focus on high-quality income stocks and its exposure to Europe, which currently accounts for around 16% of its portfolio.