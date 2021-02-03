12 fund picks for a £10,000 income in 2021

With the average yield on UK shares at over 3%, our home market still looks attractive for income investors compared to other investments, despite last year’s widespread dividend cuts.

One of the easiest ways to access shares with the best dividend potential going forward is through investment funds, which focus on providing regular income. Funds can also be used to gain exposure to other stock markets around the world and other asset classes.

Spread your risk

The best way of reducing your risk is to spread your investment across a variety of funds with different managers and different mandates. When you are looking for income, it is tempting to choose the funds with the highest income yields but these can be narrowly focused. It is more prudent to have a balanced and diversified portfolio.

As an indicator of how this could be done, we have set up a broad-based portfolio targeting an annual income of £10,000, using interactive investor’s Super 60 funds as a starting point.

There are plenty more funds to choose from, although some companies do not make it easy for income investors by omitting useful details from their fund factsheets, such the fund yields or dividend payment months.

Nevertheless, a growing number of funds now pay their dividends quarterly, as well as some which do so monthly, while others stick to more traditional half-yearly payments. With our portfolio, we have not tried to achieve an even distribution of income throughout the year, although investors will receive some income every month.

The funds in the portfolio invest in a variety of asset classes with equity funds taking the lion’s share of around 60%, while bond funds account for just over 30%, with the balance in two specialist funds.

Bear in mind that funds have to distribute all of the income generated by the fund. Therefore, when income dries up, as it has done in 2020, a dividend cut is pretty much inevitable for funds.

Investment trusts, on the other hand, can hold back up to 15% of dividends received each year, which means they can build up a reserve to bolster payouts in leaner years.