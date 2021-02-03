12 fund picks for a £10,000 income in 2021

Helen Pridham names a dozen funds for the £10,000 income challenge.

Home and away UK equities have been out of favour with investors over the last three to four years due to the uncertainty over Brexit, but now that a deal has been done prospects are expected to be brighter. Whatever the outlook, it is normally recommended that investors have a solid core of holdings in their home market to avoid too much currency risk. Also, the outlook for UK dividends is predicted to improve this year from April onwards. Link Group, which monitors dividend trends in the UK, is expecting there may be increases in dividends of between 8% and 10% compared to 2020, although it does not rule out another small fall. Two of our core UK holdings come from interactive investor’s Super 60. Royal London UK Equity Income, run by the highly experienced Martin Cholwill who focuses on total returns, and Man GLG Income where the emphasis is on income growth. Both funds tend to invest mainly in large and medium-sized UK companies. So, to provide extra diversity we have added a holding in Marlborough Multi Cap Income, which is more skewed towards medium and smaller companies, which can pay sustainable dividends as well as outperforming larger companies in the growth stakes. Top 10 most-popular investment funds: January

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Read our latest content on funds For income investors, global diversity has become increasingly important in recent years. It provides investors with the opportunity to invest in sectors that may not be available in the UK market, and countries at different stages of the economic cycle. The latest issue of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, a study of global dividend trends, pointed out that last year: “Dividends (were) being impacted very differently around the world. Europe, the UK and Australia...the worst-affected, Japan...somewhere in the middle, while emerging markets and North America are proving most resilient.” The study authors also concluded that the worst of global dividend cuts were behind us. To gain exposure to the potential of different overseas markets, two global and two regional income funds have been included in the portfolio. Bear in mind that the global funds also include some UK holdings. Fidelity Global Dividend is managed in a relatively conservative, but unconstrained, way with the manager choosing stakes in mainly larger companies offering the prospect of sustained dividend growth over the long term. The second global choice is Evenlode Global Income. This is also managed in a relatively conservative fashion but with a concentrated portfolio, focusing on larger companies and aiming for low portfolio turnover. The two regional income holdings are BlackRock Continental European Income and Guinness Asian Equity Income. The BlackRock fund invests in quality companies of different sizes. It does not include any UK holdings, and its top exposures currently are to French, Swiss and Swedish equities. The Guinness Asian Equity Income fund compensates for the fact that our two global selections have relatively limited exposure to Asia. The fund manager has plenty of experience of the region and focuses on profitable companies that have generated persistently high return on capital over the last eight years, with potential to increase their dividends. China, Taiwan and Australia are the fund’s top country exposures at the moment.