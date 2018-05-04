Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range are some of interactive investor’s most popular fund choices, but that is not the reason why we chose them for our Quick-start Funds. Huge global diversification combined with a formidable track record, alongside a low annual cost, make these funds a great option for investors, in particular for those that are starting out or who have less time to research the market.

The funds offer a relatively simple structure and stay very close to the strategic asset allocation, with re-balancing carried out so as an investor you will know the position of your chosen portfolio. The funds have consistently outperformed their sector average over short and longer time periods.

The Royal London Sustainable range is led by Mike Fox, who has been part of Royal London's sustainable team since its formation in 2003. He works alongside co-managers, George Crowdy and Sebastian Beguelin, as well as Shalin Shah on the bonds team.

The range takes an active investment approach and looks for companies that deliver a net benefit to society overall or are leaders in environmental, social or governance (ESG) management. On the bonds side, the managers seek bonds with similar ESG characteristics. Depending on the risk level chosen, the range is a strong choice for investors seeking modest income and capital growth from a time-tested sustainability approach.