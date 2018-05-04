Quick-start Funds

Overview
FAQs
Highly Rated Funds

Quick-start Funds FAQs

Learn more about the funds and how to get started.

Analysis and monitoring by Morningstar

Your questions answered

Remember that each fund is unique and hence exposed to different levels of risk. Some are relatively low risk, whilst others can be very risky and those will only be appropriate for more sophisticated investors. There may be a Fund Manager charge, which is a percentage of the value of your investment. This can differ depending on the fund. We charge a quarterly fee to cover the cost of our services including the administration of your funds.

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