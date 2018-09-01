Why did interactive investor choose quick start funds?

Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range are some of interactive investor’s most popular fund choices, but that is not the reason why the ii investment committee chose them for our quick start funds. Huge global diversification combined with a formidable track record, alongside a low annual cost, make these funds a great option for investors, in particular for those that are starting out or who have less time to research the market. All three of these funds are ready-made solutions.

The funds offer a relatively simple structure and stay very close to the strategic asset allocation, with re-balancing carried out so as an investor you will know the position of your chosen portfolio. The funds have consistently outperformed their sector average over short and longer time periods.