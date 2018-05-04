Quick-start Funds FAQs
Learn more about the funds and how to get started.
Your questions answered
Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range are some of interactive investor’s most popular fund choices, but that is not the reason why we chose them for our Quick-start Funds. Huge global diversification combined with a formidable track record, alongside a low annual cost, make these funds a great option for investors, in particular for those that are starting out or who have less time to research the market.
The funds offer a relatively simple structure and stay very close to the strategic asset allocation, with re-balancing carried out so as an investor you will know the position of your chosen portfolio. The funds have consistently outperformed their sector average over short and longer time periods.
The Royal London Sustainable range is led by Mike Fox, who has been part of Royal London's sustainable team since its formation in 2003. He works alongside co-managers, George Crowdy and Sebastian Beguelin, as well as Shalin Shah on the bonds team.
The range takes an active investment approach and looks for companies that deliver a net benefit to society overall or are leaders in environmental, social or governance (ESG) management. On the bonds side, the managers seek bonds with similar ESG characteristics. Depending on the risk level chosen, the range is a strong choice for investors seeking modest income and capital growth from a time-tested sustainability approach.
We give you 1 free trade per month to buy or sell any investment, including Quick-start Funds. Additional trades usually cost £3.99.
If you want to invest regularly, then it's free to trade. Head to our charges page to learn more about fees.
We believe that flat rate charges are simple, clear and fair. All fees erode the value of your portfolio, so it makes sense to try and pay as little as possible.
The more you invest, the more our fixed fees make sense.
No. ii Quick-start Funds and ii rated investments are picked purely on quality and performance and free of commercial incentives.
As a flat fee provider, interactive investor is completely neutral on any type of investment our investors choose to make. We don’t make any additional money promoting funds instead of equities or any other asset class.
A fund is a pool of investors' money run by a fund manager who invests on behalf of the customer, invested into different assets and professionally managed by the fund manager and their research team.
Each investor receives units, which represent a portion of the holdings of the fund.
An actively-managed fund has an individual fund manager or a team of managers who make investment decisions for the fund.
Passive management of a fund intends to track the returns of an index, it doesn't have a fund management team making decisions.
Passive funds typically cost less than actively managed funds.
To learn more, read our Active vs passive investing guide.
Customers who already have an account with us can simply select the buy buttons and login to their account.
Customers who do not have an account with us yet can apply for an investment account. Applications take just a few minutes.
To open an investment account with ii you must be 18 or over and either a UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man resident. You will need the following information.
- Your address details (last three years)
- Your National Insurance number
- Your debit card details.
Yes. All these funds can be held in a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP and being tax-efficient is hugely important over the long term.
Once you have an account with us you don’t pay any more for an ISA.
If you want to open a SIPP there is an additional charge of £10 per month.
Head to our charges page to find out more about our available plans.
Yes, you can use our free regular investing service to build up your investment portfolio in a simple, low cost way. Allowing you to achieve your investment goals, as well as balancing your returns over the longer term, rather than investing a lump sum.
Yes. Once you have an account with us you can choose to invest across a wide range of investment options including funds, investment trusts, ETFs, equities (shares), including both the UK and a wide range of international markets, and bonds.
We also offer a range of tools and filters to try and make it easy for you to decide what investment options suit you.
There are two ways you can add Quick-start Funds to your account:
- Monthly regular investing - we'll take a monthly payment and invest it in your chosen fund. You can invest as little as £25 per month and there are no trading costs to pay.
- Buy with a lump sum (trading) - you can buy and sell Quick-start Funds using your online account in a few simple steps.
We don’t offer advice and any decision to invest is based on your own personal circumstances, including how long you intend to invest for and the amount of risk you are willing to take.
Each Quick-start Fund has a factsheet detailing its asset allocation and objective.
Typically, shorter-term investors choose funds with lower risk and longer-term investors choose funds with higher risk. However, this also depends on your personal circumstances and your attitude to risk.
Sustainable investing is an investment strategy that seeks both financial returns and environmental and/or social good. Unlike traditional investment strategies that focus solely on financial performance, sustainable investing considers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors alongside financial metrics when evaluating investment opportunities.
We offer a fund search option that allows you to filter the range of available funds.
Our aim is to help you identify collective investments with consistent returns, and those which we believe are good choices in the prevailing market environment.
Remember that each fund is unique and hence exposed to different levels of risk. Some are relatively low risk, whilst others can be very risky and those will only be appropriate for more sophisticated investors. There may be a Fund Manager charge, which is a percentage of the value of your investment. This can differ depending on the fund. We charge a quarterly fee to cover the cost of our services including the administration of your funds.