High-risk investing guide

How to invest in high-risk investments

While there’s no way to remove risk entirely, you can manage investment risk by trading responsibly and with caution. You can also choose your level of direct involvement, ranging from hands-on management to passing over the management to a trusted provider.

Invest directly with a company

Starting at the highly involved end of the scale, you can work with companies to buy stocks and shares directly from them. Aside from private investments you can set up among personal contacts you might have, there are established ways to invest directly with companies.

Some companies offer Direct Stock Purchase Plans (DSPs) to potential investors, which allows you to buy shares and cut out the need for a broker.

Direct investments involve developing a role within the company. With this approach, you’ll need to be highly experienced and confident in your decision to become financially and personally invested in company decision-making and grow your investment.

Invest via a self-managed account

Moving onto a less direct but still engaged approach to investing — a self-managed account. There are several types of self-managed accounts:

Trading Account - invest in a wide range of investment types globally.

Stocks and Shares ISA - invest up to £20,000 yearly and pay no tax on money you earn.

Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) - invest pension contributions to grow your retirement fund.

A self-managed account requires you to be active in your investing to help maintain and grow your portfolio. You’ll be responsible for researching potential investments and buying and selling shares yourself, and can choose a level of risk you’re comfortable with.

This option is ideal for someone who has a keen interest in investing and enjoys watching the market or seeking out the latest opportunities.

Invest via a managed account

At the other end of the scale, you can relinquish most of the decision-making with a managed account, such as the ii Managed ISA.

Our Managed ISA allows you to reap the benefits of a high-risk investment portfolio, without investing much of your time. All you need to do is answer a few questions to help us understand your goals and find your perfect investment portfolio match — and let us do the rest.

Then relax knowing we’ll be working towards your goals, and you can check in anytime you want.