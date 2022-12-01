Low-risk investing guide

How do you invest in low-risk investments?

After getting to grips with what low-risk investment types you might encounter, it’s time to focus on how you can begin to manage your investments with a level of risk that works for you.

Direct investing

Many investors like to have full visibility and control over their investments within a company. With direct investing, you can take a front row seat to understand the impact of your investment within a company and the journey it takes over time to bring you returns.

If this hands-on approach would be fulfilling for you, then you can invest directly with company stocks, corporate government bonds, or seek out a bond fund.

Self-managed investing

If you’ve got a keen interest in investing but aren’t fully confident in taking complete control of trading, a self-managed account could be a happy medium for you.

You’ll be responsible for researching potential investments, keeping an eye on the stock market, and making trades, but you’ll make your investments within the comfort of your own personal account rather than on the market directly.

Here are three main types of self-managed investments accounts:

Trading account - invest in a wide range of investment types globally.

Stocks and Shares ISA - invest up to £20,000 yearly and pay no tax on money you earn.

Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) - invest pension contributions to grow your retirement fund.

Managed investing

Investors who want to enjoy the rewards of low-risk investment without heavy involvement can benefit from a managed account.

The ii Managed ISA is ideal for beginners and investors who don’t want to commit lots of time to watching the stock market. To get started, you simply answer a few questions to share your goals, and let us know you want to focus on low-risk investments, so we can find a suitable investment portfolio for you. Once you’re set up, we’ll take care of the management and you can check in whenever you like to see how your investments are growing.