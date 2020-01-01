The Real Returns Ready Reckoner

As the UK and many other parts of the world are experiencing rises in prices and potentially interest rate rises, too, it can be difficult to work out where to store your money to see it increase in value in real terms.

So interactive investor has launched a quarterly ‘real returns ready reckoner’, which will track the returns from a variety of assets and savings and investment products after inflation, to help.

Take a look at the performance of returns against inflation in 2021, below.