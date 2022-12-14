Shareholder perks, benefits and discounts.

At interactive investor, we think that the biggest perk of being a shareholder is the ability to vote and attend the AGM. Where else do you get to hold the management of some of Britain’s most powerful brands to account?

Some companies offer rewards to shareholders such as money off. While good to know about, these shareholder benefits are not a reason to invest in a company’s shares, and the offers can be variable.

The information we have collated below on shareholder perks is for information purposes only and is published on a best endeavours basis. Shareholder benefits offered by companies can change, or be withdrawn, at any time and we accept no liability for this. The list below may also not be exhaustive, and some share benefits are not available for shareholders in SIPP accounts due to HMRC tax restrictions around unauthorised payments.

The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.

Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.