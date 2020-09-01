Which? Recommended SIPP Provider 2022
Pension blind spots are costing British savers a fortune. Potentially life-changing sums of money are all too often being eaten up by high fees and wasted away in the wrong risk strategy, sometimes at the hands of some of the UK’s best known life companies.
The best investment platforms can be part of the solution. Great customer service, insights, educational tools, choice, and value for money are key – but trawling through the options isn’t easy. That’s why the Which? research is so important.
We are extremely proud to be named a Which? recommended SIPP provider. Our recently launched Pension Builder SIPP completely breaks the industry mould on value and offers outstanding choice. We continue to invest in high quality content and tools and we won’t stop looking to add value for customers.
Why choose interactive investor?
- More than 400,000 people already trust us with their pensions or other investments.
- We've won multiple awards - most recently 'Best SIPP provider' at the ADVFN awards.
- Our customers have rated us as 'excellent' on Trustpilot (4.7 out of 5).
- We offer the widest choice of investments on the market - and the expert insights to help you choose.
- And if you're not satisfied with our service, it's completely free to leave.
New to ii? New customers who open a SIPP before 31 August will pay no Pension Builder subscription fee for six months - a saving of £12.99 a month. Terms apply.