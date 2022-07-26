Pension blind spots are costing British savers a fortune. Potentially life-changing sums of money are all too often being eaten up by high fees and wasted away in the wrong risk strategy, sometimes at the hands of some of the UK’s best known life companies.
The best investment platforms can be part of the solution. Great customer service, insights, educational tools, choice, and value for money are key – but trawling through the options isn’t easy. That’s why the Which? research is so important.
We are extremely proud to retain our Which? recommended SIPP provider status for a fifth year running. Our Pension Builder SIPP completely breaks the industry mould on value and offers outstanding choice. We continue to invest in high quality content and tools and we won’t stop looking to add value for customers.
Why choose interactive investor?
- More than 500,000 people already trust us with their pensions or other investments.
- We've won multiple awards - most recently 'Best SIPP provider' at the ADVFN awards.
- Our customers have rated us as 'excellent' on Trustpilot (4.6/5).
- We offer one of the widest choice of investments on the market - and the expert insights to help you choose.
- And if you're not satisfied with our service, it's completely free to leave.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Helping you find your next investment
Take a look at our recommended investment lists and options to inspire your next move.
Highly Rated Funds
The Highly rated funds tool is a selection of funds, investment trusts and ETFs that hold strong analyst ratings from our Data provider, Morningstar.
Quick-start Funds
Get off the mark quickly, with one of these low-cost, multi-asset funds. A simple way to help you start investing.