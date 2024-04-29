10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 26 April 2024
In this article, we reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
29th April 2024 12:50
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
With the new tax year under way, we look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company name
Place change
1
Unchanged
2
Up 2
3
New
4
Up 1
5
Up 3
6
New
7
Unchanged
8
Down 6
9
Down 6
10
New
Last time it was all about high-yielding UK finance stocks, with Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX), M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) hogging four of the first five places in the top 10 most-bought ISA stocks.
Well, L&G managed to hang on to its position as leader of the pack, a position it has held for three of the past four weeks. Lloyds hung around near the top too, despite an initial negative reaction to first-quarter results as UK stocks more broadly found favour with investors, the FTSE 100 hitting a record high above 8,100.
But the other two dividend stocks both fell six places – M&G to eighth and Phoenix to ninth.
Story of the week was US tech, with three of the world’s biggest technology companies breaking into our most-bought table.
- Insider: boardroom buyer backs this FTSE 100 top pick
- Making the most of your tax breaks in 2024
- Stockwatch: should you have these two UK banks in your ISA?
After a month out of the top 10, and having been 13th most bought the week before, AI chip play NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) came in third last week. Ten days ago, it’s shares could be bought for about $760, but by last Friday were selling for as much as $883, an increase of 16%.
And investors looking for cheap tech stocks jumped on Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) when the Facebook owner fell 15% despite reporting a big increase in first-quarter revenue. Losses came after Mark Zuckerberg issued new guidance on capital expenditure, raising concerns about the growing cost of artificial intelligence initiatives. It was the first time in the top 10 most-bought list for Meta, with fans hoping this is just a blip.
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is propping up the table after making a first appearance since it's only other top 10 showing at the start of February. Last week’s quarterly sales and profit both beat Wall Street estimates and, while the share popped higher on the news, they’re still 6% below the recent peak at $430.82.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Fund name
Place change
1
Unchanged
2
Unchanged
3
Up 2
4
Down 1
5
Down 1
6
Up 4
7
New
8
Unchanged
9
New
10
New
Three new funds entered the top 10 most-bought funds and investment trusts last week: Jupiter India (in at seventh), Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity (ninth) and Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Index (10th).
All have been regular fixtures in this list, going in and out of favour depending on market conditions.
Two funds that nearly always make the list are Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Fundsmith Equity, which last week were in first and third place. Fundsmith was a big riser, moving up two places. The £25.5 billion fund is up 8% this year, compared with an average increase of 5% for global equity funds.
- How the pros are preparing portfolios for interest rate cuts
- DIY Investor Diary: how I’m aiming for £10,000 annual income from my ISA
But the biggest riser was HSBC FTSE All-World Index, which charges 0.12% to track developed and developing market shares. It rose four places to sixth.
Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity and Royal London Short Term Money Market were unchanged in second and eight place.
Funds falling in popularity last week were L&G Global Technology Index and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LSE:JGGI), which both fell one place to fourth and fifth respectively.
Dropping off the list were Alliance Trust, Fidelity Index World and City of London.
Funds and trusts section written by ii’s deputy collectives editor Sam Benstead.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.