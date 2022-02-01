Interactive Investor

Nick Train: The Richard Hunter Interview Podcast

1st February 2022 09:20

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Richard is joined by Nick Train, co-founder of Lindsell Train Limited and manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) investment trust, to discuss the UK market, Manchester United, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), dividends, and more. The fund manager also answers some reader questions.

This episode is also available as a podcast here.

