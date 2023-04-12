Bank sector Q1 2023 results preview: three favourite stocks

Just days before US banks kick off first-quarter results season, a group of analysts has slashed price targets and tweaked profit forecasts. Here are the banks to watch in the coming weeks.

Earnings season in the US banking sector gets under way this week, with major lenders facing an uphill battle to rebuild investor confidence following a turbulent start to the year.

While last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature banks provided only a temporary setback for markets, the KBW Nasdaq Bank index remains 19% lower so far this year.

Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) tumbled by as much as a fifth at the height of the banking turbulence in March, with their valuations slow to recover since then.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) has been one of the more resilient performers, but its shares are still 10% lower than the start of March despite standing to benefit from inflows as consumers and corporates switch to larger institutions following the failures.

On Friday, the heavyweight lender will join Citigroup and Wells Fargo in posting first-quarter results. However, the focus of Wall Street is likely to be more on the 2023 outlook and the commentary of chief executive Jamie Dimon than on the actual figures.

In particular, analysts will want to see how net interest margins are likely to fare as increased competition for deposits makes it harder for lenders to keep their rates low.

There will also be interest in how far lending standards have been tightened in the wake of the recent crisis, as well as in projections for loan impairments as the US economic outlook weakens and higher interest rates begin to leave their mark.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley are in no doubt that investors need to be cautious after the bank recently downgraded price targets on a range of stocks by as much as 25%.

It also lowered earnings forecasts to reflect the likely pressure on net interest margins, slower loan growth and the potential for share buybacks to come under pressure.

Adding that it is still too early for investors to go long on large-cap banks, Morgan Stanley said that every income statement line is in flux and the degree of confidence in its forecasts now lower as the probability of a sharper slowdown increases.