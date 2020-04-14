C-19 updates: Centrica, Next, National Express, Mitchells & Butlers

A much-needed long weekend for battle-scarred investors was soon forgotten today as the likes of Centrica (LSE:CNA), Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) and National Express (LSE:NEX) triggered more big moves in share prices.

The overall impact of the day's latest Covid-19 related announcements was neutral for the FTSE 100 index, although the FTSE 250 index shed more than 1.5% after enjoying its best week for more than two decades in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

Cineworld (LSE:CINE) and Carnival (LSE:CCL) were among those still showing extreme levels of volatility, with the pair down by 13% and 6% on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Speciality chemicals company Elementis (LSE:ELM) was the biggest riser in the FTSE 350 index, with its shares continuing their record of fluctuation after an 8% rise today.

Shares in retail giant Next (LSE:NXT) also got an initial 3% boost after reopening its website in a “very limited way” following the introduction of additional social distancing measures at its warehouses.

British Gas owner Centrica, which is heading out of the FTSE 100 index after tumbling in value to just £2 billion during the current crisis, fell as much as 4% after announcing the immediate appointment of finance chief Chris O'Shea as its CEO.

O'Shea impressed new chairman Scott Wheway during a month in temporary charge, but shareholders will be entitled to ask why it has taken since July to name a permanent successor to Iain Conn. He now faces one of the toughest jobs in the City, with shares at 34p and close to their lowest level since the company was created out of British Gas in 1997.

Centrica dealt a fresh blow to its army of “Tell Sid” shareholders last month when it pulled the 5p dividend payment that Conn had only rebased from 12p back in August.

The dividend pain for investors continued today when Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) and Ultra Electronics (LSE:ULE) withdrew recommendations to make payments relating to 2019 trading. It's been reported that about 50% of London-listed companies have suspended dividends in the past month.

National Express is also pulling its dividend, although there was better news for investors after the coach operator completed another leg in a journey that has seen the stock rally to 268p from a post-crisis low of 90p in mid-March.