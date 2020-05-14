Covid-19: winning AIM stocks fighting the virus

Two more pandemic-related stocks got Novacyt-style treatment today as AIM investors continue to pile into companies with potential in the fight against Covid-19.

Shares in ImmuPharma (LSE:IMM) surged 25% after the drug discovery and development company said it was looking at a potential Covid-19 application for its existing Lupuzor treatment for life-threatening auto-immune disease lupus.

Fellow AIM minnow, Byotrol (LSE:BYOT), climbed 16% as the infection prevention and control company reported record first-quarter sales and said it had secured two new license agreements.

The pair are among a number of smaller stocks being bought for their Covid-19 potential, with the most significant beneficiaries of this dotcom-style boom being testing firms Genedrive (LSE:GDR) and Novacyt (LSE:NCYT). Others include Scancell Holdings (LSE:SCLP) and Oxford BioDynamics (LSE:OBD.

Manchester-based Genedrive, which is days away from bringing a high through-put laboratory Covid-19 test to the market, has risen by as much as 3,200% since mid-March. Meanwhile, investors who backed Novacyt in the autumn have seen the shares trade up to 8,500% higher at their April peak after a sustained surge in demand for global testing kits.

Keeping up this momentum is a whole new challenge, which Novacyt shares highlighted today following the long-awaited publication of the company's 2019 results. The stock fell 9% to 362p and is sharply lower than the spike to a high of 529p recorded exactly a month ago.

The prospect of further progress may depend on whether Novacyt is able to deliver on its goal of more than 10 million tests per month from June onwards.

The Paris and Camberley-based company has quickly established eight dedicated manufacturing sites and is already in a position to service significant and expected growth in demand for its Covid-19 test.

Should the current level of activity continue across 2020, it predicts it will be financially transformational for the business.

In the four months to the end of April, the group achieved an underlying margin in excess of 50%, with the low capital intensity of its manufacturing process enabling significant levels of cash to be generated.