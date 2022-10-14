Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 14 October 2022

We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets.

As our separate Bargain Hunter column explained earlier this week, investment trust discounts have widened notably since the beginning of the year, rising from 1.5% to 15.7% for the average discount. Given so many trusts are trading on big discounts it is important to delve deeper. With this in mind, our latest column screened the universe to identify the investment trusts trading at or close to their biggest discount over the past five years. In total, 12 investment trusts were identified.

In terms of discount moves over the past week, two trusts are no longer trading on premiums, in other words more than the sum of their parts: Thomas Lloyd Energy Impact Trust (LSE:TLEI) and Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure (LSE:EGL).

Infrastructure trusts are seeing their discounts widen due to rising UK government bond (gilt) yields, which impact how investors value the expected income on offer.

Property strategies are also being negatively impacted by the same trend. Over the past week, Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL) and Real Estate Credit Investments (LSE:RECI) have both seen their discounts widen notably.

Separately this week, reports that the government will introduce a cap on revenues for renewable energy companies sent shares of investment trusts in the sector sharply lower.

Discount Delver: the 10 biggest discount moves over the past week

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 6 October 2022 to close of trading 13 October 2022. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.